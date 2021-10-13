CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appia Announces Discovery of New Massive and Semi-Massive Monazite Zones at Wilson North and Provides Update on Alces Lake Drill Program

StreetInsider.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNews and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to announce that the current drilling program has discovered new and previously unknown occurrences of massive and semi-massive monazite in the Wilson North area of Alces Lake. The Company's exploration program is continuing with two drills aimed at expanding and confirming the extent of the estimated high-grade mineralization of rare earth elements ("REE") and gallium in the 100%-owned Alces Lake project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.

