Appia Announces Discovery of New Massive and Semi-Massive Monazite Zones at Wilson North and Provides Update on Alces Lake Drill Program
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp.(CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE: A0I.F) (FSE: A0I.MU) (FSE: A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia")is pleased to announce that the current drilling program has discovered new and previously unknown occurrences of massive and semi-massive monazite in the Wilson North area of Alces Lake. The Company's exploration program is continuing with two drills aimed at expanding and confirming the extent of the estimated high-grade mineralization of rare earth elements ("REE") and gallium in the 100%-owned Alces Lake project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan.
