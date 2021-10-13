Appia Announces Discovery of New Massive and Semi-Massive Monazite Zones at Wilson North and Provides Update on Alces Lake Drill Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 12, 2021) - Appia Energy Corp. (CSE: API) (OTCQB: APAAF) (FSE:A0I.F) (FSE:A0I.MU) (FSE:A0I.BE)(the "Company" or "Appia") today announced that the Company is changing its name from "Appia Energy Corp." to "Appia Rare Earths & Uranium Corp." to better identify the focus of the Company on its Alces Lake rare earths project as well as its Athabasca Basin uranium prospects. The change of name will become effective at the opening of the market on Friday October 15, 2021. The Company's trading symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will remain "API". The CUSIP number assigned to the Company's shares following the name change will be 03783P101. The Company's trading symbols in Germany and on the OTCQB will not change.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO