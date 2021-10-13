CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Roy Rogers to Expand Into Greater Cincinnati with New Partnership

QSR magazine
 6 days ago

Western-themed quick-service chain Roy Rogers announced its new partnership with One Holland Corp. restaurant group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area. The historic restaurant chain offers broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, bringing quality, variety and choice to its loyal customers, or Royalists. One Holland Corp. plans to open 10 new Roy Rogers locations over the next six years. This announcement comes as Roy Rogers revitalizes its long-awaited franchise initiative.

www.qsrmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
Journal-News

10 things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week, including Blessid Union of Souls at Sorg

There are plenty of good things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week. Here’s a sampling:. This musical version of the 1990 hit movie delivers all the film’s iconic moments with an original score co-written by 1980s pop star, Bryan Adams, a book co-written by Garry Marshall, the original film’s director, and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Legally Blonde”). See it at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati from Tuesday through Oct. 31. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $34 and up. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.
CINCINNATI, OH
Journal-News

Roy Rogers restaurant chain coming to Butler County

CINCINNATI — The Western-themed fast-food chain Roy Rogers is partnering with the One Holland Restaurant Group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area. According to a statement released on Wednesday, the two companies will open new locations in Hamilton, Butler and Clermont counties in Southwest Ohio; Boone, Kenton and Campbell counties in Northern Kentucky and Dearborn County in Indiana.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Cincinnati#Food Drink#New Partnership#Holland Corp#Royalists#Roy Rogers Vp#Franchise Sales#The Cincinnati Reds#Greater Cincinnati
WKRC

An old favorite restaurant chain to return to Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Roy Rogers restaurants have been gone for a long time in the Tri-State but get ready for their return. The Western-themed chain announced a partnership with a restaurant group to expand into the Tri-State. One Holland Corp. announced plans to open ten new Roy Rogers locations in the next six years.
CINCINNATI, OH
QSR magazine

Peter Piper Acquires 10 Restaurants from Franchisee

Peter Piper, LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of CEC Entertainment, LLC, which also owns Chuck E. Cheese and Pasqually’s Pizza & Wings, signed an agreement to acquire nine Tucson and one Phoenix-area Peter Piper Pizza restaurants owned by franchisee Southwest Pizza, Inc. Local Tucson family-owned Southwest Pizza, Inc., which has...
PHOENIX, AZ
QSR magazine

The Saxton Group Inks Agreement to Open 32 McAlister's Deli Units

The Saxton Group, a leading restaurant franchisee in the fast-casual space, has signed an agreement to develop more than 30 additional McAlister’s Deli restaurants in the next seven years. The deal represents one of the largest growth commitments by a developer in the brand’s history. The Saxton Group currently owns...
RESTAURANTS
QSR magazine

Happy Joe’s Provides General Managers with New 'Operator to Owner' Program

Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream is creating a pipeline for magical career opportunities by providing longtime management with a path to entrepreneurship. Happy Joe’s CEO Tom Sacco announced today that to kick off the new fiscal year with great news, the company has developed a program that incentivizes long-term general managers’ success by rewarding them with a franchise location. On Sept. 30, Happy Joe’s awarded general manager Jeannie Radtke and her fiancée Adam Clark with the corporate-owned Maquoketa location through the new Operator to Owner Program.
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Flynn Restaurant Group Subsidiary Named Arby's Franchisee of the Year

Flynn Restaurant Group LLC (FRG), Arby’s largest franchisee, announced that RB American (RBA), a subsidiary of FRG, has been recognized as the Arby’s Franchisee of the Year. The award was presented to RBA at the National Arby’s Convention in Denver last month. During the award presentation, RBA was commended for...
FOOD & DRINKS
QSR magazine

Chef Robert Kabakoff Elevates Chick N Max's Menu

It’s been exactly one year since fast casual franchise Chick N Max welcomed Robert Kabakoff as its culinary director to help elevate the brand’s menu offerings and accelerate its franchise expansion goals. Today, the award-wining chef continues to share his vision and create gourmet flavor profiles that are differentiating Chick N Max in the industry.
RESTAURANTS
WLWT 5

Effort to find workers to keep businesses running intensifies in Greater Cincinnati

ERLANGER, Ky. — When Tuesday started, Dana Barnes of Florence didn't realize she'd find herself in the currently coveted position of someone looking for a job. "My grandmother actually called me this morning," Barnes said. "She was watching the news. She was, like, 'DHL is having a hiring event today.' She said, 'Maybe you would like to go on down and try.' So, here I am!"
ERLANGER, KY
Ok Magazine

A Tasty Teetotaler Treat — Tribe’s CBD Roy Rogers

The Roy Rogers cocktail is an all-American way to sweeten your glass of Coca-Cola. Made with just two ingredients, this charming cocktail is a fun, non-alcoholic way to treat friends of all ages. Top with a bright red cherry, and you could see why this Hollywood drink remains a hit at family parties.
DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy