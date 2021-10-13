Roy Rogers to Expand Into Greater Cincinnati with New Partnership
Western-themed quick-service chain Roy Rogers announced its new partnership with One Holland Corp. restaurant group to expand into the Greater Cincinnati area. The historic restaurant chain offers broad appeal across multiple dayparts and generations, bringing quality, variety and choice to its loyal customers, or Royalists. One Holland Corp. plans to open 10 new Roy Rogers locations over the next six years. This announcement comes as Roy Rogers revitalizes its long-awaited franchise initiative.www.qsrmagazine.com
Comments / 0