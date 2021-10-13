Roy Rogers to Expand Into Greater Cincinnati with New Partnership

There are plenty of good things to do in Greater Cincinnati this week. Here’s a sampling:. This musical version of the 1990 hit movie delivers all the film’s iconic moments with an original score co-written by 1980s pop star, Bryan Adams, a book co-written by Garry Marshall, the original film’s director, and choreography by Jerry Mitchell (“Hairspray,” “Legally Blonde”). See it at the Aronoff Center for the Arts in Cincinnati from Tuesday through Oct. 31. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays-Thursdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturdays, and 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $34 and up. For more information, call 513-621-2787 or visit www.cincinnatiarts.org.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO