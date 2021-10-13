Former Michigan 4-H state leader inducted into National 4-H Hall of Fame
Sandra (Sandy) Clarkson Stuckman, of DeWitt, Mich. was inducted into the National 4-H Hall of Fame on October 12 for her lifetime achievements and contributions to 4-H, including Michigan State University (MSU) Extension’s 4-H program. One of the highest honors bestowed on members of the 4-H community, Stuckman received the recognition as a former 4-H member, professional, administrator and current volunteer, supporter and advocate who has been serving her club, community, country and world for more than six decades.www.canr.msu.edu
Comments / 0