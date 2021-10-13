CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The blues run in the Vaughan family

By Steve Penhollow
whatzup.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen guitarist Jimmie Vaughan was a lad, a friend told him that if he wanted to attract girls, he needed to play football. “I didn’t like football,” Vaughan said in a phone interview with Whatzup. “But I did like girls.”. Vaughan tried out for the team and caught a pass...

whatzup.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sentinel & Enterprise

Blues icon rolling into the Bull Run Saturday

SHIRLEY — From Muddy Waters to Steven Tyler, James Montgomery and his bandmates have played with some of the greatest names in the history of American music. The James Montgomery Band is once again playing shows all over New England, but the group’s frontman is excited to be returning to one of their favorite venues, right here in the Nashoba Valley on Oct. 9 at 8 p.m.
SHIRLEY, MA
Warren Tribune Chronicle

Vaughan tells his story on record, tour

Jimmie Vaughan has quite a story to tell with his music. There’s four Grammy Awards, a platinum-selling album and a hit single with the Fabulous Thunderbirds and the respect of his peers, including his brother, Stevie Ray Vaughan, who frequently called him the best guitar player in the family. That...
MUSIC
twincitiesmedia.net

Blues Master Jimmie Vaughan Coming To Dakota October 25

Texas blues legend Jimmie Vaughan is stopping in at The Dakota Monday, October 25. It’s no surprise that the show is SOLD OUT. However, it’s worth your time and effort to keep checking back since tickets sometimes do get released. Details can be found HERE. Blues masters come in waves....
MUSIC
antiMUSIC

Jimmie Vaughan Releases 'Roll, Roll, Roll,' Video

Jimmie Vaughan has released a brand new video for the track "Roll, Roll, Roll", which comes from his just released box set, "The Jimmy Vaughan Story." He had this to say, "I always wanted to do the American Blues Songbook, like other people do the Great American Songbook. Frank Sinatra and all those people talk about doing the American Songbook.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimi Hendrix
Person
Stevie Ray
Person
Jimmie Vaughan
