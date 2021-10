The killings of dozens of women this year, including Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa, have laid bare many women's worst fears. Attacked when merely walking short distances in public, their deaths exposed the inescapable threat of male violence, highlighted the futility of the autopilot rituals (keys in hand, glances over the shoulder) we take for granted that we must perform, and have confirmed a stark reality – being a woman in public is like being a cat in a lion’s cage. While most lions will ignore the other animal, there is no way of confirming that they will, and if they do choose to strike – that’s that.

