It sounds like the tortured premise to a tired joke: A man walks into a bar, has a few too many, and walks away owning the joint. But having lived the punchline for the past six months, I’m here to set the record straight. I only had two — fine, three — drinks before I decided to take over a century-old watering hole in Oak Creek, a 900-person diamond of a former Colorado coal town on the way to Steamboat Springs.