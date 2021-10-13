Air Line Pilots Association, International to present $50K to WCU for Michael Horrocks Football Scholarship Endowment Fund
The Air Line Pilots Association, International (ALPA) will present a $50,000 gift to West Chester University (WCU) for the Michael Horrocks Football Scholarship Endowment Fund. Vice President of Finance-Treasurer of ALPA Joseph Genovese will present a check to West Chester University President Christopher Fiorentino on Saturday, October 16, during halftime of the noon WCU vs. East Stroudsburg University football game.chescotimes.com
