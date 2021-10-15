CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Zynex, Inc. (ZYXI) Announces 70% Order Growth in Q3, Increases EBITDA Guidance

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYXI), an innovative medical technology company specializing in manufacturing and selling non-invasive medical devices for pain management, stroke rehabilitation, cardiac monitoring and neurological diagnostics, today announced orders and an increased Adjusted EBITDA estimate for Q3 2021.

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Signature Bank (SBNY) Tops Q3 EPS by 16c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) reported Q3 EPS of $3.88, $0.16 better than the analyst estimate of $3.72. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Signature Bank (SBNY) click here.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Iridium Communications (IRDM) Reports In-Line Q3 EPS; Expects FY EBITDA $375M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.02), in-line with the analyst estimate of ($0.02); Expects full-year EBITDA of $375M. For earnings history and earnings-related data on Iridium...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Neuronetics Inc. (STIM) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Falls Short of Prior Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: STIM), a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on designing, developing and marketing products that improve the quality of life for patients who suffer from neurohealth disorders, today provided preliminary revenue results for the third quarter of 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Dover Corp. (DOV) Tops Q3 EPS by 11c, Offers FY Guidance

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Dover Corp. (NYSE: DOV) reported Q3 EPS of $1.98, $0.11 better than the analyst estimate of $1.87. Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.02 billion versus the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zyxi#Ebitda#Opioids#Chronic Pain#Streetinsider Premium#Adjusted Ebitda#Nexwave
StreetInsider.com

Hexcel Corp. (HXL) Tops Q3 EPS by 5c, Revenue Comes in Light

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Hexcel Corp. (NYSE: HXL) reported Q3 EPS of $0.13, $0.05 better than the analyst estimate of $0.08. Revenue for the quarter came in at $334 million versus the consensus estimate of $348.67 million. The Company continues to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Prologis (PLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 45c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Prologis (NYSE: PLD) reported Q3 EPS of $0.97, $0.45 better than the analyst estimate of $0.52. Revenue for the quarter came in at $1.18 billion versus the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

F.N.B. Corp (FNB) Tops Q3 EPS by 4c

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE: FNB) reported Q3 EPS of $0.34, $0.04 better than the analyst estimate of $0.30. "F.N.B. Corporation delivered strong fundamental performance resulting in record revenue of $321 million and earnings of $0.34 per share," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "Our financial results were highlighted by a return on tangible common equity of 17% and sequential tangible book value per share growth of 11% annualized, to $8.42. The team has done a remarkable job executing our strategic plan as demonstrated by our growing diversity of revenue sources and our ability to have two consecutive quarters of high-single digit loan growth, excluding PPP. We are particularly excited by growth in our digital strategy bolstering our presence that is no longer limited by our physical locations. As we head into the end of the year, we are well-positioned to benefit from our investments in technology and continued strong customer activity across all of our markets."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) Tops Q3 EPS by 10c

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ: MBWM) reported Q3 EPS of $0.95, $0.10 better than the analyst estimate of $0.85. Revenue for the quarter came in at $46.7 million versus the consensus estimate of $41.47 million.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Steel Dynamics (STLD) Tops Q3 EPS by 39c

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ: STLD) reported Q3 EPS of $4.96, $0.39 better than the analyst estimate of $4.57. Revenue for the quarter came in at $5.1 billion versus the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Corsair Gaming (CRSR) Prelim. Q3 Revenue Misses Consensus, Cuts FY Guidance

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRSR) (“Corsair” or the “Company”), a leading global provider and innovator of high-performance gear for gamers and content creators, today announced preliminary unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 and updated 2021 financial outlook. The Company also announced the date for the release of its third quarter earnings and its presentation at upcoming investor conferences.
RETAIL
StreetInsider.com

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Tops Q3 EPS by 24c, Raises FY Guidance

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported Q3 EPS of $2.60, $0.24 better than the analyst estimate of $2.36. Revenue for the quarter came in at $23.3 billion versus the consensus estimate of $23.74 billion.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights

Nicox Provides Third Quarter 2021 Business and Financial Highlights. VYZULTA® and ZERVIATE® prescriptions in the U.S. increased by 35% and 213% respectively in Q3 2021 compared to Q3 2020. Net Revenue of €2.4 million in the third quarter of 2021 and cash of €32.7 million on September 30, 2021. October...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: H.C. Wainwright Starts Toughbuilt Industries Inc. (TBLT) at Buy

H.C. Wainwright initiates coverage on Toughbuilt Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: TBLT) with ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B3 OFS Credit Company, Inc.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(3) and Prospectus Supplements dated June 11, 2021, July 20, 2021, August 17, 2021 and September 17, 2021) October 19, 2021. OFS Credit Company, Inc. $50,000,000. Common Stock. This prospectus supplement supplements the...
MARKETS
MarketWatch

VMware sets Oct. 29 as record date for special dividend

VMware Inc. set Oct. 29 as the record date for the company's $11.5 billion special dividend that will be payable to shareholders in conjunction with the company's planned spinoff from Dell Technologies Inc. . The payment date for the special dividend will be Nov. 1, according to the company's release. As of now, VMware estimates that 39.49% of the special dividend will be treated as taxable, while the remaining 60.51% will be "first treated as a return on capital to stockholders to the extent of their basis in VMware common stock, and thereafter as capital gain." The company noted that the special dividend's tax treatment will be based on its earnings and profits through the fiscal year that ends in January and the company doesn't expect a final calculation on the taxable percentages until after the fiscal year is complete. Shares of VMware have risen 12.2% so far this year as the S&P 500 has gained 19.5%.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) Expects 25% Revenue Growth in Q3-Q4; Details Growth Strategy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: RCRT)(NASDAQ: RCRTW), a recruiting solutions platform, highlighted today the company's growth strategy and issued a revenue forecast through Q4 of 2021. "2021 has been an extraordinary year for...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy