The Mercedes Formula One team has joined forces with British sailor Ben Ainslie in a quest to win the America's Cup for Great Britain's Royal Yacht Squadron. The America's Cup is the oldest international trophy in sport, predating the Olympics by 45 years, but has not been won by a British team since it was first held as a race around the Isle of Wight in 1851. The Ineos Britannia team, skippered by Ainslie, hopes to change that by working closely with British-based Mercedes team to build a yacht capable of defeating the current holders, Emirates Team New Zealand.

