Saint Louis County, MO

St. Louis County Council changing streaming services

By Erin Achenbach
callnewspapers.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe St. Louis County Council will move away from using YouTube as its streaming service this month. After Oct. 19, council meetings will be exclusively streamed on a new platform called BoxCast. The switch comes after YouTube has temporarily censored four previous County Council meetings due to its policy against...

FOX 2

St. Louis County wins court round on mask mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo–A St. Louis County judge has handed County Executive Sam Page a victory in the continuing legal battle with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt over the county’s latest mask mandate. Thursday afternoon, Judge Ellen Ribaudo’s ruling dissolved an earlier preliminary injunction issued against a previous mask mandate which was ultimately rejected by […]
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KTTS

St. Louis County Officers Ordered To Get Vaccine

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — The acting head of St. Louis County police has issued an order saying that all officers must follow a county mandate to either get the COVID-19 vaccine or submit to weekly testing. The order was issued even though an officer has filed a lawsuit challenging whether...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis American

Scoggin to lead human services department for the City of St. Louis

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointment of Yusef Scoggin as director of the Department of Human Services (DHS) for the City of St. Louis. Scoggin will join the administration from the St. Louis County Department of Human Services, where he has worked since 2017. Scoggin’s work focuses on the development of human capital through sustainable holistic systems and partnerships. Scoggin has done board service with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Saint Louis Mental Health Board, Saint Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness (SLARCH), Behavior Health Network Adult Advisory Board, Central West End Southeast Special Business District, Continuum of Care for both St. Louis City and County, Park Central Development, and more. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a doctorate of medicine from University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

CITY OF ST. LOUIS BOARD OF PUBLIC SERVICE

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS for PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FOR TESTING AND INSPECTION OF MATERIALS FOR PROJECTS THROUGHOUT THE CITY OF ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI. Statements of Qualifications due by 5:00 PM CT, OCTOBER 22, 2021 at Board of Public Service, 1200 Market, Room 301 City Hall, St. Louis, MO 63103. RFQ may be obtained from BPS.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis County seeks nonprofit to run pet shelter

OLIVETTE — St. Louis County officials on Wednesday launched long-discussed plans to find a nonprofit to run the pet shelter here, two years after an external audit dinged the facility for poor conditions and for using paperwork to cover up high kill rates. Public Health Deputy Director Spring Schmidt said...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

You Could Design The Next 'I Voted' Sticker for St. Louis County

One small thrill after you recover from the adrenaline rush that is democracy is peeling off the “I Voted” sticker and popping it on your shirt, or phone, or wherever you place it. Sometimes, these stickers are just downright plain, but the badge of honor tells the world that you completed your civic duty, damn it.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
laduenews.com

St. Louis County Greek Festival

Get a taste of Greece without leaving your car! St. Louis County Greek Festival is curbside this weekend, Oct 15-17. Order your favorite Greek food online for convenient curbside pickup!
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
b105country.com

St. Louis County Land Auction Nets $1.5 Million

Success! The most-recent online tax forfeited land auction held by St. Louis County closed on October 7, netting a great return the otherwise dormant parcels. In fact, county officials are claiming that they believe it was the largest gain from tax forfeited land ever for the government body - at least from a dollar stand point.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
hometownsource.com

St. Louis Park City Council Ward 3 voters guide

St. Louis Park voters in Ward 3 are weighing in on who should represent them on the St. Louis Park City Council. With Councilmember Rachel Harris not filing for re-election, the open seat is the only one that has attracted competition this year for the St. Louis Park City Council.
SAINT LOUIS PARK, MN
Duluth News Tribune

Campanario to lead civil division of St. Louis County Attorney's Office

A Duluth native with two decades of legal experience will lead the civil division of the St. Louis County Attorney's Office. Nick Campanario was tapped by newly appointed County Attorney Kim Maki to fill the position that she had held since 2013. Maki on Friday officially took over as county attorney, upon the retirement of incumbent Mark Rubin.
DULUTH, MN
constructforstl.org

John Stiffler Named President of St. Louis Port Council

From St. Louis/Southern Illinois Labor Tribune: John Stiffler, executive secretary-treasurer of the St. Louis Building & Construction Trades Council, is the new president of the St. Louis Port Council. Stiffler, who had served as the council’s vice president for years, made the announcement during the council’s fifth annual golf tournament...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NottinghamMD.com

Baltimore County to launch online permitting platform

TOWSON, MD—County Executive Johnny Olszewski on Friday announced the first phase of Baltimore County’s transition from paper to online permit applications. Beginning November 1, officials say all construction permit applications will be filed online – paper applications will no longer be accepted. “We hold ourselves to the highest standards of customer service, and this is an important step toward improving … Continue reading "Baltimore County to launch online permitting platform" The post Baltimore County to launch online permitting platform appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

