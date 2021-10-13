St. Louis County Council changing streaming services

Mayor Tishaura O. Jones announced the appointment of Yusef Scoggin as director of the Department of Human Services (DHS) for the City of St. Louis. Scoggin will join the administration from the St. Louis County Department of Human Services, where he has worked since 2017. Scoggin’s work focuses on the development of human capital through sustainable holistic systems and partnerships. Scoggin has done board service with the United Way of Greater St. Louis, Saint Louis Mental Health Board, Saint Louis Area Regional Commission on Homelessness (SLARCH), Behavior Health Network Adult Advisory Board, Central West End Southeast Special Business District, Continuum of Care for both St. Louis City and County, Park Central Development, and more. He holds a bachelor’s of science degree from Xavier University of Louisiana and a doctorate of medicine from University of Missouri Columbia School of Medicine.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 8 DAYS AGO