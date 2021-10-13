CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metal Mining

Snowline Gold Intersects 13.9 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 6.0 M Including 45.0 Grams Per Tonne Gold Over 1.5 Metres Among Widespread Gold Hits at Its Jupiter Zone, Einarson

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThree drill holes fanned from the 'discovery' hole J-21-011 returned similar high gold grades, highlighted by 13.9 g/t Au over 6 m and broader intervals of gold mineralization. Values of 45.0 g/t (1.59 oz/ton) Au over 1.5 m and 31.1 g/t Au (1.1 oz/ton) over 1.5 m associated with apparently 'barren' quartz and in host mudstones show variable styles of gold deposition.

Quebec Precious Metals Receives $2,000,000 Payment From Sale of Royalty on Tansim Lithium Project

MONTREAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Quebec Precious Metals Corporation ('QPM' or the 'Company') (TSX.V:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) is pleased to report it has received a $ 2,000,000 payment in connection with the sale of a 2% Net Smelter Return royalty on all payable metals from the mining rights of the Tansim lithium project (the 'Project') to Lithium Royalty Corporation ('LRC'). The sale is part of a transaction between Sayona Mining Limited and Sayona Québec Inc. (collectively, 'Sayona Qc') and LRC announced on September 30, 2021.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Westhaven drills 85.45 metres of 1.09 g/t gold and 2.43 g/t silver, including 3.14 metres of 10.80 g/t gold and 24.80 g/t silver at Shovelnose

Westhaven Gold Corp. [TSX-V:WHN] is pleased to announce drill results from its ongoing, fully-financed drill campaign at its 100% owned 17,623-hectare Shovelnose gold property. Shovelnose is located within the prospective Spences Bridge Gold Belt (SBGB), which borders the Coquihalla Highway 30 kilometres south of Merritt, British Columbia. Westhaven is reporting...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

Blackwolf Copper and Gold Identifies Significant Vein Targets at Cantoo Property, Golden Triangle

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd. ('Blackwolf' or the 'Company') (TSXV:BWCG) is pleased to announce that initial reconnaissance exploration has identified highly encouraging quartz vein structures and sulphide mineralization. Specifically, a large, shallow-dipping, gold-bearing structure estimated at over 30 meters wide at its 100%-owned Cantoo Property, located, north of the mining towns of Hyder, AK and Stewart, BC. The Property is located on the Alaskan side of the Golden Triangle, immediately west of the Premier Gold Project and south of the past-producing Scottie Gold and Granduc Copper Mines. Strong sulphide mineralization in-vein and breccia has been identified in areas of historic high-grade gold and silver assays, as well as copper oxide mineralization associated with multiple phases of intrusive rocks. All surface sample assays from Cantoo are currently pending. This Property is one of three claim groups in the Golden Triangle recently staked by Blackwolf, in addition to the Company's flagship Property: the advanced Niblack polymetallic VMS deposit located in southeast Alaska.
GOLDEN, TX
dallassun.com

Talisker Intersects High Grade Gold on Newly Defined 227 Vein at Bralorne West

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Talisker Resources Ltd. (' Talisker ' or the ' Company ') (TSX:TSK)(OTCQX:TSKFF) is pleased to announce high grade results from drill hole SB-2021-054 at its 100% owned flagship Bralorne Gold Project. Five diamond drill rigs are currently drilling at Bralorne. A total of 65,789 metres consisting of 118 holes of a planned and fully funded 100,000 metre drill program has been drilled at the Bralorne Gold Project this year with a total of 87,960m (154 holes) since Talisker initiated drilling in February 2020. There are currently 24 holes consisting of 8,594 samples at the assay laboratory that the Company expects to be received shortly.
ECONOMY
#Kinross Gold#New Gold#Gold Mines#Gold Reserves#Snowline Gold#Snowline Gold Corp#Cse#Snwgf
resourceworld.com

West Red Lake drills 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at Rowan Mine, Ontario

West Red Lake Gold Mines Inc. [RLG-CSE; RLGMF-OTCQB; HYK-FSE] announces that it intersected 77.87 g/t gold over 1.9 metres at the Rowan Mine. Drilling targeted gold zones over a 200-metre strike length in the area of the Rowan Mine Shaft on the West Red Lake Project, located in the prolific Red Lake Gold District of Northwestern Ontario.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Argo Gold Assays 32.84 g/t Au over 2.5 metres at the Raingold Area, Uchi Gold Project

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 15, 2021) - Argo Gold Inc. (CSE: ARQ) (OTCQB: ARBTF)(FSE: P3U)("Argo Gold") has completed a 17 hole, 2670 metre drill program at the Uchi Lake Gold Project. Analytical results have been received and compilation of maps and interpretation are ongoing for all areas of drilling including Woco and Northgate. The exploration targets at the Uchi Gold Project area continues to be the narrow vein, high-grade gold mineralization; a common economic model in the Canadian Shield where a series of high-grade gold veins are mined using narrow vein mining methods. The 2021 drill program was designed to test additional new targets (75%) and expand known gold mineralization (25%). The 2021 exploration program extended the strike length of the mineralized zones at Woco, Northgate and Raingold as well as identified a new zone of mineralization 100 metres east of Raingold.
METAL MINING
dallassun.com

Gold Terra Intersects 5.07 g/t Over 8.35 Metres Including 11.87 g/t Gold Over 3.08 Metres at High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Along Campbell Shear Structure, South of Con Mine, NWT

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 13, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program at the Company's optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited (the 'Newmont Option') adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project ('YCG'), NWT. Drill hole GTCM21 -16 intersected 5.07 g/t over 8.35 metres including 11.87 g/t gold over 3.08 metres in a strongly strained and sericitized portion of the Campbell Shear. Drill hole GTCM21-015 which was drilled to target the Campbell Shear mineralized zone around 300 metres vertical depth and test the northern extent of the zone did intersect visible gold at 351.60 to 352.60 metres within a zone of intense white quartz and ankerite veining, followed by a weaker mineralized 13.0 metre zone.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Gold Terra drills 8.35 metres of 5.07 g/t gold at Yellorex, Northwest Territories

Gold Terra Resource Corp. [YGT-TSXV; YGTFF-OTC] reported assay results for two holes, GTCM21-015 and 16, drilled as part of the current 10,000-metre Phase 2 drilling program at the optioned property from Newmont Ventures Limited and Miramar Northern Mining Limited adjacent to its Yellowknife City Gold Project (YCG), Northwest Territories. Drill...
ECONOMY
The Associated Press

Hawkmoon Assays 3.0 Metres at 11.25 Grams Per Tonne Gold With Grades up to 30.9 Grams Per Tonne on the Wilson Property, Situated in Quebec’s Abitibi Greenstone Belt

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 13, 2021-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) has received additional assay results for eight (8) drill holes (the “ Holes ”) from its 5,031 metre summer drill program on the Wilson Gold Project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Desert Gold SMSZ Project Exploration Success at Manakoto and Barani Areas, Western Mali; Drill Intercepts Include 1.65 g/t Gold over 21 Metres

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Delta, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2021) - Desert Gold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: DAU) (FSE: QXR2) (OTCQB: DAUGF) (the "Company") is pleased to provide initial results from its recently completed 257 hole, 18,161 metre drill program. As of October 7, results for approximately 2,700 samples or 14% of the 19,861 drill samples, are pending. Based on the lab's schedule, the Company anticipates receiving results for most samples by mid October.
METAL MINING
albuquerqueexpress.com

Anaconda Mining Intersects 7.88 g/t Gold Over 7.9 Metres and 6.19 g/t Gold Over 2.6 Metres on Underground Targets at the Goldboro Gold Project

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 12, 2021 / Anaconda Mining Inc. ('Anaconda' or the 'Company') (TSX:ANX)(OTCQX:ANXGF) is pleased to announce results from an infill diamond drilling program (the 'Infill Drill Program') completed at the Company's 100%-owned Goldboro Gold Project ('Goldboro', or the 'Project'). The Infill Drill Program was designed to upgrade inferred mineral resources in an area of potential future underground development between the two open pits contemplated in the recently announced Preliminary Economic Analysis ('PEA'), comprising 19 drill holes totaling 2,585.0 metres (BR-21-290 to 308). The Infill Drill Program will also contribute to the optimization of open pit designs as part of the Feasibility Study anticipated in Q4 2021, part of Phase I of the long-term mine development plan which will focus exclusively on surface mining. Assay results have been received for 10 drill holes to date (Exhibit A), with assays for the remaining drill holes to be presented in an upcoming news release as results are received.
resourceworld.com

BAM Continues to Deliver with 1.1% Copper Over 39.25 meters; Monarch Gold Zone extended by 600 meters

P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) reports results from the final three holes drilled in 2021 at its BAM Property located in the Golden Triangle in northwest British Columbia. Drill holes BAM-004 and 006 were drilled to test the Jan copper zone south of the newly-discovered Monarch Gold Zone, with drill hole BAM-005 drilled to test the northern extent of the Monarch Gold Zone.
METAL MINING
kitco.com

Osisko hits 3,979 g/t gold over 2.3 metres at Windfall

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. In a statement, the company highlighted selected high-grade intercepts, including: 3,979 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-21-2565;...
METAL MINING
The Associated Press

Hawkmoon Assays 4.0 Metres at 17.31 Grams Per Tonne Gold on the Wilson Property

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 5, 2021-- Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; FSE:966) (“ Hawkmoon ” or the “ Company ”) has received assay results for five (5) drill holes (the “ Holes ”) from its 5,031 metre summer drill program on the Wilson Gold Project (“ Wilson ” or the “ Property ”). The Property is situated approximately 15 kilometres east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon, Québec and 170 kilometres northeast of the city of Val-d’Or.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Volcanic Gold drills 1.53 metres of 191.8 g/t gold/539 g/t silver at Holly project, Guatemala

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. [VG-TSXV; VLMZF-OTC] reported final results from Holly drill holes HDD-21-017 through HDD-21-020 following receipt of the over-limit assays, and that the drill is again turning at the Holly project, Guatemala. Drilling at Volcanic’s nearby Banderas project will start this month. Holly highlights include drill hole HDD-21-017,...
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Thesis Gold drills 34 metres of 19.56 g/t gold at Ranch project, British Columbia; shares up

Thesis Gold Inc. [TAU-TSXV; A2QQ0Y-WKN] reported initial drill results from the company’s maiden 20,000-metre drill program at its 100%-owned Ranch gold-copper project, located in the Golden Horseshoe of north-central British Columbia. Strongly altered zones from the first three holes at the Bonanza Zone were selected for rushed analysis. Highlights. Drill...
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Maple Gold Intersects Bonanza Grade Gold Including 334.0 g/t Gold over 1.0 Metre in the Porphyry Zone at Douay

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 4, 2021) - Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) (FSE: M3G) ("Maple Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from the final nine holes completed during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay Gold Project ("Douay" or the "Project") in Quebec, Canada. Douay is held by a 50/50 joint venture (the "JV") between the Company and Agnico Eagle Mines Limited.
METAL MINING
resourceworld.com

Maple Gold drills 1 metre of 334 g/t gold at Douay project, Quebec

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. [MGM-TSXV; MGMLF-OTCQB; M3G-FSE] reported assays from the final nine holes completed during the 10,217-metre winter drill campaign at the Douay gold project, Quebec. Douay is a 50/50 joint venture with Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. [AEM-TSX, NYSE]. Drill hole DO-21-295 intersected 334.0 g/t gold over 1.0 metre...
ECONOMY
dallassun.com

BeMetals Commences Surface Drilling Program at High-Grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project in Idaho

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / BeMetals Corp. (TSXV:BMET)(OTCQB:BMTLF)(Frankfurt:1OI.F) (the 'Company' or 'BeMetals') is pleased to announce the start of an exploratory phase of drilling from surface at its high-grade South Mountain Zinc-Silver-Gold-Copper Project ('South Mountain' or the 'Project' or the 'Property') in southwest Idaho, U.S.A. This program is designed to further test the down depth extent of mineralization at the DMEA Zone with the objective to significantly expand the scale of the current Mineral Resource Estimate ('MRE') at South Mountain (See Summary below and Table 1). The DMEA Zone is the largest known body of mineralization on the Property, containing the majority of tonnage in the current MRE, and the mineralized zone remains open at depth.
INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Permitting Diamond Drilling for 2021-2022 On The Mckenzie East Project, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ('Black Tusk' or the 'Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that permitting is underway for Phase II of diamond drilling on the McKenzie East gold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec. The Black Tusk geological consultants concluded that the results from the 2020-2021 drilling program warrant continued exploration on the property. A permit to allow for the construction of 15 drill pads with supporting access is now in process.
ECONOMY

