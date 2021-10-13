CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Fertiliser woes could prompt French farmers to switch grain crops

 5 days ago

PARIS, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Surging prices and tight supply of fertilisers have swelled grain farmers' costs and could prompt some to switch from maize to less fertiliser-reliant crops next spring, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Wednesday. Prices of natural gas, a key input for nitrogen-based fertilisers, have risen sharply...

Russian wheat export prices stabilise after 13 weeks of growth -IKAR

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices were stable last week after 13 weeks of consecutive growth, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said in a note on Monday. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in early November was $310 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, unchanged from the previous week, said Dmitry Rylko, head of IKAR. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat as having risen $1 to $313 a tonne while barley was up $2 at $271 a tonne. Export prices for Russian wheat are still being supported by farmers' reluctance to sell at the moment and also by a stronger rouble, which makes Russian export-focused products less competitive on global markets, Sovecon said. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter. Russian wheat exports are down by 26% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, partly because of the state export tax, which will continue to rise this week. Farmers had sown winter grains on 15.3 million hectares for next year's crop, down from 16.6 million hectares at the same date a year ago, according to the agriculture ministry. There is no publicly available data just for winter wheat. Russia's total winter wheat sowing area could fall this autumn by 0.8-1.2 million hectares from a year ago, Sovecon said. It previously expected the fall to be 0.7-1.2 million hectares. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,150 roubles/t +125 rbls wheat, European part ($212.6) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 37,800 rbls/t +350 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 85,325 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,350/t -$25 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,360/t +$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 50,800 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $626.9/t +$3 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 71.2475 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt Editing by David Goodman )
GRAINS-Soybeans extend gains into third session on strong demand

CANBERRA, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains into a third session, as strong demand for U.S. supplies underpinned prices. * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.1% at $12.18-1/2 a bushel by 0102 GMT, having firmed 1% on Friday.
Ukraine 2021/22 grain exports up 11.7% so far, says ministry

KYIV, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Ukraine has exported 16.5 million tonnes of grain so far in the 2021/22 July-June season, against 14.8 million tonnes at the same stage a year earlier, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. That included 10.7 million tonnes of wheat, 4 million tonnes of barley and...
Brazil's 2021/22 soybean planting reaches 22%, AgRural says

SAO PAULO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Planting of Brazil's 2021/22 soybean crop reached 22% of the estimated area as of Oct. 14, making it the second-fastest ever in the South American grain powerhouse for the period, agribusiness consultancy AgRural said on Monday. The sowing was up 12 percentage points from...
UPDATE 2-Russia's 2022 wheat crop to rise y/y - Sovecon

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia may increase its wheat crop to 80.7 million tonnes in 2022 from 75.5 million tonnes in 2021 due to good weather conditions for winter wheat, Sovecon, one of the leading agriculture consultancies in Moscow, said in a note on Monday. Russia is the world's...
UPDATE 3-China posts highest Q3 pork output in three years as herd recovers

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's third-quarter pork production surged to its highest in three years, official data showed on Monday, after producers built thousands of large breeding farms last year to rebuild a hog herd decimated by African swine fever. Pork output for July-September was 12.02 million tonnes, up...
Soybeans fall on ample global supplies, corn and wheat up

HAMBURG, Oct 18 (Reuters) - U.S. soybeans fell on Monday following strong rises last week, as forecasts of large global supplies outweighed recent strong U.S. export sales. Corn and wheat rose as export prospects for U.S. supplies brightened. Chicago Board of Trade most active soybeans fell 0.3% to $12.13-1/2 a...
Against the grain: Sorghum crop had wet-weather problems that hurt quality

In the often arid stretches of cropland in South Texas, rainfall is regarded as something heaven-sent. Unless it comes thundering down at the wrong time. “Most of the grain sorghum, especially if it’s on time, is harvested in June or early July and the late stuff is harvested in July and a little bit into August, the late stuff,” said Webb Wallace, executive director of the Cotton and Grain Producers of the Lower Rio Grande Valley. “The early stuff was hurt quite a bit by all the rain we had in July.
CBOT soybean futures firm on technical buying, export demand hopes

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures prices rose on Friday, supported by technical buying and renewed hopes of export demand, traders said. * CBOT November soybeans settled up 11-1/4 cents at $12.17-3/4 a bushel. CBOT December soyoil was up 0.85 cent at 61.29 cents per lb, and CBOT December soymeal was $2.50 higher at $316.60 per ton. * But for the week, soybeans were down 2.03%, soyoil was down 0.36% and soymeal was down 0.66%. * U.S. exporters sold 132,000 tonnes of soybeans to China for the 2021/2022 marketing year, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said on Friday. * Exporters also sold 396,000 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year, the agency said. * The USDA also said exporters sold another 326,750 tonnes of soybeans, received during the reporting period, for delivery to unknown destinations during the 2021/2022 marketing year. * For the week ended Oct. 7, U.S. exporters sold 1.15 million tonnes of soybeans, up 10% from the previous week and in line with analyst expectations. * The U.S. soybean crush hit a three-month low in September and fell below an average of trade estimates, while soyoil stocks at the end of last month rose for a third straight month, according to data released by the National Oilseed Processors Association (NOPA) on Friday. (Reporting By P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
U.S. wheat futures rise on European grain rally

CHICAGO, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Friday, reversing earlier losses with support from a rally in Europe where strong exports and concern over availability remained in focus, traders said. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled the day up 9-1/4 cents at $7.34 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 13 cents at $7.44 a bushel and MGEX December spring wheat futures were 8-1/4 cents higher at $9.68-1/4 a bushel. * For the week, CBOT soft red winter wheat was unchanged. * Euronext wheat extended a rally on Friday to set new contract highs as rumors of further sales of France's crop to China underscored strong demand and tightening availability in Europe. * U.S. exporters sold 567,600 tonnes of wheat for the week ended Oct. 7, , according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The exports for the week were up 70% from the previous week and up 42% from the prior 4-week average, which exceeded analyst expectations. * Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries (MAFF) said in Friday it received no offers for feed-quality wheat or barley in a simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auction that closed late on Wednesday. * Pakistan's state buyer is thought to have decided not to purchase any wheat in an import tender seeking around 90,000 tonnes, traders said on Friday. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
UPDATE 1-French maize harvest stays slow, winter cereal sowing picks up

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Maize harvesting in France, the European Union's largest grain producer, remained slow last week, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. An estimated 15% of the grain maize crop area had been harvested by Oct. 11, up from 7% a week earlier but well...
Chinese corn gets cheaper, regains lost share from wheat in feed rations

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China's key Shandong hub have fallen to the same levels as wheat this week, for the first time in a year, leading some feed producers to switch back to using more of the yellow grain in animal feed rations, traders and analysts said.
GRAINS-U.S. grain futures steady after slide on U.S. supply outlook

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago corn and soybean futures prices crept up on Thursday, finding chart support after sharp losses over the past two sessions on higher-than-expected U.S. grain supply forecasts. It has been a rocky week for the corn and soybean markets. The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)...
French maize harvest 15% complete by Oct. 11

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French farmers had harvested 15% of the grain maize crop by Oct. 11, compared with 7% a week earlier, farm office FranceAgriMer said on Friday. The harvest continued to lag the pace seen last year when 62% of the crop had been gathered by the same stage, the office said in a weekly cereal report.
U.S. wheat futures rise on export demand, tight availability

CHICAGO, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures rose on Thursday, shaking off this week's pressure from the corn market, as traders focused on strong demand from importers and tightening availability in major exporting countries. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat settled up 6 cents at $7.24-3/4 a bushel. * K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was up 9-1/4 cents at $7.31 a bushel, while MGEX December spring wheat was up 10-3/4 cents at $9.59-1/2 a bushel. * China has raised its mininum purchasing price for wheat to 2,300 yuan ($357) per tonne, up from 2,260 yuan per tonne in 2021 in 2022, the state planner said, part of an effort to enhance grain security in the country. * Ahead of Friday's USDA export sales report, analysts expected the government to show U.S. wheat sales in the week ended Oct. 7 at 250,000 to 500,000 tonnes for the marketing year 2021/2022. * Iran needs to buy a record 8 million tonnes of wheat in the current season, Iranian industry sources said, after its domestic crop was hit by drought. * French soft wheat stocks by the end of the 2021/22 season are expected at 2.4 million tonnes, down from 2.9 million projected last month, Farm office FranceAgriMer said. (Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter in Chicago; Editing by Will Dunham)
French wheat, barley shipments outside EU ease in September

PARIS, Oct 15 (Reuters) - French soft wheat shipments outside the European Union dropped in September following a strong August, Refinitiv data showed. Soft wheat exports to destinations outside the 27-country bloc totalled 695,400 tonnes in September, the third month of the 2021/22 season, an initial estimate based on Refinitiv loading data showed.
UPDATE 1-Britain calls for 800 foreign butchers to avoid pig cull

LONDON, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Britain will offer 6-month emergency visas to 800 foreign butchers to avoid a mass pig cull caused by a shortage of labour and market disruption, Environment Secretary George Eustice said on Thursday. Farmers across Britain say a combination of Brexit and COVID-19 has sparked an...
