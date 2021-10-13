CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Maplewood, MO

Best Chicken Wings

RFT (Riverfront Times)
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael’s Bar and Grill (7101 Manchester Avenue; 314-644-2240) has long been the place to get some of the best Greek dishes in the Maplewood area. Killer gyros, tender braised lamb shank, the dolmades and, goddamn, they even know how to cook a burger to perfection. But did you know they absolutely crush it on wings? Your eyes will not bug out of your head like some sort of crazed cartoon wolf, but the hot sauce has just the right amount of heat to it, complementing the crispy skin and juicy white meat. It’s a basic recipe done so incredibly well, and there’s absolutely nowhere else in town to find this sort of wing perfection. —Jack Probst.

www.riverfronttimes.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Colin Powell dies, trailblazing general stained by Iraq

WASHINGTON (AP) — Colin Powell, the trailblazing soldier and diplomat whose sterling reputation of service to Republican and Democratic presidents was stained by his faulty claims to justify the 2003 U.S. war in Iraq, died Monday of COVID-19 complications. He was 84. A veteran of the Vietnam War, Powell spent...
MILITARY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
Local
Missouri Restaurants
Maplewood, MO
Food & Drinks
City
Manchester, MO
Maplewood, MO
Lifestyle
City
Maplewood, MO
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
The Hill

Powell death leads to bipartisan outpouring of grief

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell ’s death on Monday was greeted by an outpouring of grief from across the political spectrum, as Democrats and Republicans alike lauded the four-star general as a giant of public service and an African American hero. Powell, 84, who rose from humble beginnings as...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack White
Reuters

Russia shuts mission to NATO in spy row retaliation

MOSCOW, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it would halt the activities of its diplomatic mission to NATO after the Western military alliance expelled eight Russians saying they were spies. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov also said staff at NATO's military mission in Moscow would be stripped of their...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy