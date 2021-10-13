CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

All The Hiking Gear You Need For Your Next Adventure

By Chloe Williams​
Brit + Co
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe're always in favor of disconnecting from the virtual world so we can spend time in nature instead. There are a few pieces of hiking gear you absolutely need to keep you warm and safe... not to mention a few nice-to-haves that will help make your next adventure even better. Here are 18 things — from socks to waterproof speakers to bullet journals — to grab for your next hiking trip. Get out there and enjoy it!

www.brit.co

Comments / 0

Related
RunnersWorld

Fastpacking: What to Know About Your Next Big Trail Adventure

If you’ve always wanted to marry your love for running and backpacking, then we found your next go-to sport: fastpacking. This activity is an outdoor adventure devotee's dream. It gives you the perfect opportunity to cover more ground and explore more of the epic sights you can only access via your own two feet.
TRAVEL
sunset.com

This Global Hotspot Will Keep You Connected On Your Next Off-the-Grid Adventure

The compact device is a quintessential tool to carry whether you’re a wilderness backpacker or you’re simply wanting to get off the grid. Another week, another WildLands gear iteration to highlight something you should be getting your hands on. We only recommend things we love. If you buy something through our site, we might earn a commission.
TECHNOLOGY
Gear Patrol

Must-Have Gear for Your Next Trip

With the holidays approaching and places opening up, there might be more traveling in your future. And let's face it, while we missed it dearly, travel also comes with some unenjoyable experiences like delays and seatmates who take their shoes and socks off. One way to defeat said stress? Come in prepared for the journey. To help, Nordstrom’s rounded up a handful of products that can add comfort to your travel, no matter the hurdles you face. Check out the travel must-haves below for a stress-free day on the road.
TRAVEL
cityline.tv

5 Hair Dressing Terms You Need To Know Before Your Next Trim

Bond Builder… Shattered Edges… Invisible Layers…. No, I’m not talking about the latest Marvel Comic Super Heroes. I’m talking hair! If these phrases are as confusing this article is for you. People love to re-invent things, even if they’ve been around for a while. However, sometimes there are new techniques...
HAIR CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Maps#Adventure
Gear Patrol

Today in Gear: The Product News You Need to Know

As any Gear Patrol reader will tell you, there's nothing quite like a hyped-up whiskey release. Whether Scotch or Bourbon, domestic or shipped in from abroad, it's become very clear to this humble writer that our readers definitely have a penchant for sipping on the best the market has to offer. One of the most beloved brands in the space, Buffalo Trace, has revealed the 2021 edition of its high-profile Antique Collection — only this time, it's missing a key member. For more on one of the most desired whiskey drops of the year (on top of updates in the tech, watches and style spaces), read on down below. As always, this is Today in Gear.
Mashed

The Swiss Delicacy You Need For Your Next Charcuterie Board

Charcuterie boards often call for a variety of cured meats to pair nicely with the usual cheese, crackers, and spreads. Reaching for a pack of prosciutto is almost second-nature, but if you're looking to expand your palate and knowledge of global eats, Bündnerfleisch could be the star of your next charcuterie board.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mens Journal

2021 Style & Design: Eye-Popping, Life-Changing Gear You Need

For our 2021 Style & Design awards, we cherry-picked the best-designed products that solve problems with game-changing solutions so elegant they have a style all their own. We broke it down into the major themes, starting with e-machines, including electric pickups that’ll smoke your guzzler and great new innovations on snow, surf, and wrist.
CARS
snntv.com

The 17 Stencils You Need to Take Your Crafts To The Next Level

Originally Posted On: https://stencilgiant.com/the-17-stencils-you-need-to-take-your-crafts-to-the-next-level/. Alongside products like Mod Podge, pipe cleaners, and beads, stencils are essential tools for any crafter, amateur or professional. Whether you’re looking for crafts that will engage your kids or projects you can take on to relieve stress and return some joy to your life, stencils can provide you with the vehicle you need to succeed! While the use of stencils can help even artistically challenged individuals achieve a measure of beauty in their art, don’t get the wrong idea: These indispensable tools are not about stealing away your originality or creativity. Far from it. Indeed, with the number of unique and wonderful stencils sold at Stencil Giant, the only limit to your crafting success IS your own creativity! Used in the right way, these stencils will enhance your next crafting project and take your works of art to a whole new level.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Google
Apartment Therapy

Everyone’s Going to Want These 6 Vintage Items in 2022, So Start Shopping for Them Now

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. In the last few years, 1980’s style has come roaring back, bringing with it lots of Lucite, laminate, and Art Deco Revival vibes. Don’t get me wrong — mid-century madness is still in full swing, but some of the most coveted vintage decor out there right now bears a striking resemblance to the house on “Golden Girls.” The tricky thing is that ‘80’s decor includes a giant range of stuff (floral prints, pastels, Formica), so I talked to a few vintage dealers to find out which trends are worth pursuing. If you’re looking for new pieces, sweet dreams are made of these, and get them before they fully catch on again for the best prices.
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

Forget your Peloton runs, Dior’s fashionable treadmill is all you need

Wearing luxury gear during your workout is no longer the height of opulent exercise. Thanks to Dior, the very equipment you use to get yoked, shredded, or lean is yet another avenue to display your wealth in the most ostentatious of manners. The French luxury house has partnered with Technogym...
WORKOUTS
shutterbug.com

6 Key Pieces of Camera Gear You NEED for Landscape Photography

A lot of budding landscape photographers, when they are first starting out, ask a common question. What photography gear is essential for capturing landscapes?. The short answer is that only one or two things are essential – a camera with some type of lens. There are, however, quite a few pieces of photo gear that will make your experience shooting landscapes much more fruitful.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Brit + Co

Gothic Decor For Spooky Season And Beyond

Spooky season might have you thinking gothic decor consists only of skeletons, ravens, and things that go bump in the night, but the aesthetic goes beyond the month of Halloween. In fact, the dark and moody decor can create a surprisingly romantic setting, often borrowing inspiration from the Victorian era — and painting those references all black. Embrace the eerily enchanting style with these scary-beautiful decor picks.
Brit + Co

19 Plaid Picks To Spice Up Your Your Fall Wardrobe

Seriously, there's no better print for fall than plaid. No other pattern instantly invokes the season of changing leaves, apple picking, and back to school spirit — and it never looks as cheesy as that sounds! In the right color palette and textures, plaid prints will elevate your entire outfit, balancing its seasonal prowess with the timeless polish it's also known for. Get the put-together look with one of our plaid picks, below.
Brit + Co

14 Halloween Games For Adults Perfect For Your Next Get Together

If you've ever been to a Halloween Party and wished that there were some Halloween games for adults, we feel ya. That's why we're rounding up these awesome games that even adults can enjoy. (And don't worry, some of them involve cocktails.) For your next monster mash, try out one (or a few) of these spook-tacularly fun games. They'll definitely get the party started!
LIFESTYLE
marthastewart.com

The Best Measuring Cups for All of Your Baking Needs

Whether you're a casual baker or a pastry chef in the making, dry and wet measuring cups are essential kitchen tools. But with so many different options out there—all varying in material, shape, price, and even the quantities they measure—it can be challenging to choose which are the best measuring cups to suit your needs. For Andrea Prunella, executive pastry chef at Chip City in New York City, stainless steel is the best material for measuring dry ingredients. "I prefer stainless steel measuring cups because they are the most sanitary and durable," she says. "They're also really easy to clean, which is very important."
LIFESTYLE
Brit + Co

Try A DIY "Squid Game" Costume For The Easiest Halloween Ever

If you're looking for a comfy costume for the 31st, look no further than a DIY Squid Game costume. Squid Game revolves around a group of people who, along with having impossible debts, compete in a series of children's games with a cash prize. The only way to make it out alive is to win all six games. People are going nuts over the show, which has inspired TikTok trends and helped star HoYeon Jung gain 15 million Instagram followers in three weeks. It's a good thing each Squid Game costume is easy to make, because you're going to see them everywhere!
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy