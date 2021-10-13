CoroWare CEO Addresses Investor Questions in Video Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

Scepter's Adapti has progressed to testing live products against real-time influencer data. LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 18, 2021 / Scepter Holdings, Inc., (OTC PINK:BRZL) a high-performance consumer goods sales and marketing company, has achieved significant progress in the development of Adapti, an artificial intelligence (AI) driven data analysis platform. Scepter's recent focus on developing technology to support the company's online sales and marketing efforts has yielded a platform that effectively overlays product details with sales and search data to identify social media influencers most likely to succeed promoting said products. Adapti development is now leveraging live products to return identify potential matching influencers in real-time. The Company initiated development of Adapti after struggling to identify social media influencers best positioned to promote its brands.
