Sculptor calls in lawyer to save Hong Kong Tiananmen statue

By Our Foreign Staff
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Danish artist behind a Hong Kong sculpture mourning those killed in Tiananmen Square has instructed a lawyer to secure his work and bring it overseas after the city's flagship university ordered its sudden removal. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" by Jens Galschiot has sat on the University...

www.telegraph.co.uk

