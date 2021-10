The Toronto Maple Leafs play their last preseason game against the Ottawa Senators on Saturday night, which means the 2021-22 roster will be set by the end of the weekend. As we sit right now, the Toronto Maple Leafs have 27 players on the roster, however they’ll need to get to 21 to stay under the salary cap. As a result, there will be six cuts made after the game on Saturday night.

