CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Puff Pieces Are Trending – Shop Vogue’s Edit Of The Best Padded Buys

By Naomi Smart, Alice Cary
Vogue
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lockdown gave us a taste of what true everyday comfort could feel like – and we’re not ready to give it up. Prada’s...

www.vogue.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Trendalytics: Sheer, Chinos and Animal Prints Top Online Searches

Consumers starved for fashion during the Covid-19 pandemic are making up for lost time. Themes of extravagance and preppy fashion, as well as work attire, have continued to find their way into today’s top trends. Product intelligence company Trendalytics’ newly published report on consumer online searches further confirms the shift. Transparency isn’t just a hot topic for supply chains—it’s also an emerging women’s style that kicked off with Mugler’s sheer catsuits worn by pop stars like Dua Lipa, Miley Cyrus and Beyoncé, who wore one on the December cover of British Vogue. The revealing look has traversed categories, with “naked shoes,” or footwear with...
APPAREL
Refinery29

Flat Shoes Are Back! Here Are 5 Styles We’re Wearing This Autumn

For some, the high heel is a tool of the patriarchy and a symbol of hypersexualisation. For others, it is simply a shoe that becomes uncomfortable five minutes into wearing it. Controversial reputation aside though, most fashion lovers can agree that the high heel is a feat of engineering. Coming in every colour, shape and style imaginable, heels are often regarded as the most imaginative footwear out there.
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacquemus
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
whowhatwear

The 7 Types of Dresses Every Fashion Girl Owns

I have to admit that I’m still getting used to the idea of getting dressed again. Being a freelancer who works from my home office, I’m always inclined to reach for my sweats, and when I do leave the house, I’m drawn to pieces with easy wearability. That said, I’ve been shopping for nothing but dresses as of late. There’s just something about throwing on a cute dress that makes you feel totally put-together with minimal effort.
APPAREL
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

The Mini Skirt is Back — Here’s How to Wear the Trend Now Through Next Year

Throughout modern fashion history, there are a handful of garments that keep coming back through the trend cycle: jeans, blazers, A-line skirts, white oxfords, sailor pants, t-shirts, and the list goes on. But none have the provocation of the mini skirt, the singular item that manages to both excite and offend each time it reappears. The garment is officially back in action, after spring ’22 runways confirmed what was already being seen in real life this summer (on the likes of Olivia Rodrigo, Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid, Willow Smith and more). Miu Miu seemed to best embody the mini skirt’s shock...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Boots#Prada#Down Jacket#Shop Vogue#British Vogue#Eveningwear#Matchesfashion Givenchy
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Edges Up in a Lace Bustier, Leather Pants & Classic Pumps on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought an edge to the 59th annual New York Film Festival last night for a screening of her film, “The Lost Daughter.” The actress modeled an all-black ensemble from Gucci for the red carpet event on Wednesday, kicking off with a lacy and logo-trimmed bustier; the silhouette came tucked into straight-leg leather pants with a patent finish. The look taps into this season’s newfound appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier designs, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyoncé and Megan Fox in the past few weeks alone. On her feet, Johnson rounded out the look with classic pumps...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Vogue

British Vogue And Estée Lauder Host A Decidedly Decadent Dinner In Celebration Of The Brand’s New Luxury Fragrance Collection

In the Magistrates’ Ballroom of Covent Garden’s newly-opened NoMad hotel, British Vogue’s European deputy editor, Sarah Harris, and European beauty and wellness director, Jessica Diner, hosted an intimate dinner with Estée Lauder in celebration of the brand’s much-anticipated Luxury Fragrance Collection launch. An enchanting collection of eight scents made from the finest ingredients, Estée Lauder scented the fairytale room curated by Fiona Leahy Design to breath-taking effect.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker Sparkles With Every Step in Crystal-Embellished Sandals & a Baby Blue One-Shoulder Dress for ‘And Just Like That’

Sarah Jessica Parker looked minimally glam while filming her upcoming show. The “Sex and the City” star is staying busy on set of the upcoming HBO Max reboot “And Just Like That” and has been seen all over the streets of NYC. On Thursday, the actress was filming in lower Manhattan wearing a one-shoulder baby blue midi dress that hit below her knees. The ruched, form-fitting style from Norma Kamali is available for $215 on Net-a Poter. Parker also added a white oversized blazer. She tied her hair up into a slicked bun and kept her jewelry minimal. For footwear, the “Hocus...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
WandaVision
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
Footwear News

Rihanna Steals the Show in a Glittering Minidress & Hoodie for Savage x Fenty Red Carpet

Rihanna owned the red carpet for her own Savage x Fenty Show, Vol. 3. this week. The “Kiss It Better” singer walked the black twist on a classic red carpet for the show ahead of its release on Amazon Prime on Sept. 24. For the event, Rihanna tapped Bottega Veneta for a bespoke yellow outfit, layering a zip-up jacket over a halter-neck mini dress; both pieces came adorned with glittering embellishments to balance out their athletic appeal. On her feet, the singer also looped in another glittering element with unique pointed-toe pumps. The stiletto heels offered a crystal-coated green ankle strap and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Sofia Vergara Is a Chic Tourist in Black Monochromatic Look and Chunky Combat Boots

Sofia Vergara is keeping up with Irish tradition and fun nights in a sleek monochromatic ensemble. Lately, the Colombian actress has been posting her vacation looks on Instagram along with her favorite footwear at the moment: combat boots. For the latest selfie pose, Vergara donned a black long-sleeve midi dress featuring a turtleneck neckline, black tights and a pair of lace-up combat lug sole boots. Unlike her usual high-heel style, this time Vergara opted for comfort over elegance. However, the actress knows how to mix edgy pieces with feminine clothes while always keeping a feminine aesthetic. Her boots of choice featured a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Steps Into Fall in Timeless Trench, Jeans and Classic Black Boots

Kendall Jenner stuck to the classics for an utterly timeless fall look, worn today in New York City. The supermodel stepped out in a slightly oversized brown trench coat with black buttons. The versatile outerwear piece was paired with similarly classic basics: a gray T-shirt and blue jeans. When worn together, the look utilized neutral tones to create an outfit that was sharp, simple and could be from any decade. Jenner also wore versatile accessories, including gold hoop earrings, tortoiseshell-rimmed sunglasses and a black leather tote bag. When it came to shoes, Jenner’s footwear was equally classic. The FWRD creative director wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Vogue

Victoria Beckham Is Bringing Back Extreme Colour-Blocking

You may want to brace yourself: Victoria Beckham is making the case for bringing back extreme colour-blocking. Spotted in New York, the designer and former Spice Girl hit the streets wearing a bright, colourful look – and subtle it was not. The star fused neon-bright hues together in a colour combination rarely seen since 2013.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue

Dakota Johnson Flutters Through London In Crystal-Speckled, Feathered Gucci

For Dakota Johnson, there’s never a dilemma of what to wear, because there will always be Gucci. In this week’s episode of Johnson’s Guccification, there’s crystal-choked Gucci. Wearing what can best be described as an absolutely killer cocktail dress, Johnson let her sequins do the hard work for her at...
TV SHOWS
Footwear News

Zendaya Brings Medieval Armor into 2021 with Chain Top & Pointed-Toe Pumps

Zendaya’s latest photo shoot look might be her boldest one yet. The Emmy-winning actress posed in a daring chain top from Vivienne Westwood’s spring ’20 collection, as captured by stylist Law Roach, on Instagram. The piece featured layers of gold and silver chains adorned with medallion charms. The bold top, which looked like medieval armor — though given a fashionable twist for the 2020’s — was paired with a brown checkerboard skirt from the same Westwood collection. Zendaya accessorized with small gold hoop earrings and rings, allowing her outfit to make the greatest statement. View this post on Instagram A post...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy