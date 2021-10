A project once described by Little Traverse Conservancy’s co-founder Dave Irish as “the highest priority” for the Conservancy came to fruition this past July. The Conservancy announced the completion of a conservation easement that permanently protects nearly 1,800 acres in the Maple River Watershed. The easement was purchased in large part with a grant from the federal North American Wetlands Conservation Act program and lies along more than four miles of the Maple River. The property also includes several lakes, 1.9 miles along Pleasantview Road, a mile along Robinson Road, and half a mile along Tower Road.

