Hampshire County, WV

Hampshire headed for 1st Congressional district

By Review Staff and Wires
Hampshire Review
 5 days ago

CHARLESTON — Hampshire County will be part of West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District beginning next year, a State Senate Committee recommended Monday. The state will lose a seat in the House of Representatives in 2022 because of population decline. State senators this week settled on a north-south division of the state for the 2 districts. The House of Delegates had yet to address the Congressional issue as of midday Tuesday.

www.hampshirereview.com

