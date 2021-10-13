Hampshire headed for 1st Congressional district
CHARLESTON — Hampshire County will be part of West Virginia’s 1st Congressional District beginning next year, a State Senate Committee recommended Monday. The state will lose a seat in the House of Representatives in 2022 because of population decline. State senators this week settled on a north-south division of the state for the 2 districts. The House of Delegates had yet to address the Congressional issue as of midday Tuesday.www.hampshirereview.com
Comments / 0