The AP Interview: NZ wants climate talks to deliver

USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic has shown that humans are very good at responding to an immediate crisis, says New Zealand's Climate Change Minister James Shaw. (Oct 13)

The AP Interview: NZ climate chief to aim higher at UN talks. New Zealand’s Climate Change Minister James Shaw says the coronavirus pandemic has shown that humans are very good at responding to an immediate crisis. But when it comes to dealing with a slower-moving threat like climate change, he says, we’re “terribly bad.” Shaw spoke to The Associated Press ahead of a climate summit opening in Scotland on Oct. 31. Many environmentalists say the summit represents the final chance to avert a climate catastrophe. Shaw says a top priority will be to ensure a $100 billion pledge by wealthier nations to help poorer countries switch to cleaner energy is fulfilled. He says a failure to deliver so far has led to a breakdown in trust and consensus reached with the 2015 Paris Agreement.
