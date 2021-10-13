CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The Christmas gifts that are ALREADY sold out: PS5, Xbox X, iPhone 13 and Cocomelon doll are hard to find as eBay sellers hike prices in bid to make thousands out of supply crisis

By Mark Duell for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Shoppers in Britain are already struggling to get their hands on the most sought-after Christmas presents, with the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and iPhone 13 all out of stock at most stores across the country.

One of this year's biggest toys, the Cocomelon Bedtime JJ Doll, is also almost nowhere to be found in the UK amid the crisis in container shipping around the world, which is largely due to disruption caused by the pandemic.

The problems, which have been going on for more than a year, have been exacerbated in many countries, including the UK, in recent months by the fact that there are not enough HGV drivers to collect the containers.

And sellers on eBay are making the most of the low stock levels, with PS5 consoles going for up to £3,000, nearly seven times their RRP of £450; and the Xbox Series X for up to £2,000, more than four times above the same RRP.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs between £1,049 and £1,549 via Apple depending on the model, is going for up to £3,000 on eBay as retailers such as Ebuyer take pre-orders on their next delivery due in three weeks' time.

And the Cocomelon Musical Bedtime JJ, which has an RRP of £28, is going for up to £109 on eBay. The doll, based on the children's TV series featuring nursery rhymes, is one of this year's most hoped-for toys under the tree.

The London-based website Stock Informer, which tracks which retailers have popular products available, states that there is no stock for any of these four products anywhere other than eBay or online marketplace StockX.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bj1hc_0cPt6Kbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YnzUE_0cPt6Kbg00
Sellers on eBay are trying to sell a PlayStation 5 for up to £3,000, nearly seven times their RRP, because they are out of stock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bVwLv_0cPt6Kbg00
Adverts posted by EE and Game over the past few days show how much anticipation there is whenever a PS5 comes in stock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gGxFV_0cPt6Kbg00

The company, which earns money from qualifying purchases, checks retailers including Amazon, Very, Currys, John Lewis, Argos, AO, Asda, Smyths, Game and Ebuyer and sends email alerts when rare items come into stock.

The PS5 stock issues have been hitting Sony since it launched the console in November last year, with the firm saying one of the main reasons was huge demand amid a shortage of semi-conductors and other components.

Microsoft has also faced stock issues since launching Xbox X last November and said a fortnight ago that these are set to continue into 2022 amid the ongoing global chip shortages that are also impacting phone production.

As for Apple, its shares fell yesterday after claims that it could cut its iPhone 13 production targets by up to 10million units because of the chip shortage. The tech firm only launched the new model last month.

Mike Green, found of Stock Informer, told MailOnline today: 'We basically track online retailers for stock of certain high demand and low supply products, and notify our users once stock is located.

'Since Covid lockdowns started March 2020 we have seen very large spike in demand across many products but especially video game consoles. Late March 2020 to July 2020 saw a large spike and supply issues with the Nintendo Switch console. Inflatable hot tubs also proved very popular during the summer lockdown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aYVVr_0cPt6Kbg00
The Xbox Series X console is being offered on eBay for up to £2,000, more than four times above the RRP of £450
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rk4Hl_0cPt6Kbg00
The iPhone 13 Pro Max, which costs between £1,049 and £1,549 via Apple based on the model, is going for £3,000 on eBay
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rfbcE_0cPt6Kbg00
The Cocomelon Musical Bedtime JJ doll is a hoped-for toy which has an RRP of £28, and is going for up to £109 on eBay

'New Playstation and Xbox console launches are always accompanied with high demand and stock shortages, however during the launches in November 2020, I have never seen such high demand like it. I have been in this business over 14 years.

'To date, Stock Informer has helped tens of thousands obtain their consoles since launch. With Christmas 2021 approaching, the PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles will continue to prove very difficult for people to get their hands on and we expect this to continue well into 2022.

'With the current chip shortages and supply chain issues, we are also expecting many supply issues with many electronic toys and associated products.'

The data from Stock Informer emerged as transport chiefs warned that a disastrous logjam at Britain's biggest container port will delay or block the delivery of millions of festive products and Christmas presents.

The situation is so bad at Felixstowe in Suffolk that the world's largest shipping company, Maersk, has decided to stop some giant container ships from docking in the UK. Instead, it is sending the ships to Europe in the hope that the cargo will be transferred to the UK on smaller vessels to alternative ports or via road and ferry.

Maersk is responsible for 36 per cent of all shipping containers delivered to the UK, which means its decision will have a huge effect across the economy. Each container ship can carry around 12,000 containers, but there are not enough drivers to take them on to UK destinations.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fRouQ_0cPt6Kbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2MY0_0cPt6Kbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wDRjO_0cPt6Kbg00
The London-based website Stock Informer, which tracks which retailers have popular products available, states that there is no stock for any of these four products anywhere other than eBay or online marketplace StockX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t7Bc4_0cPt6Kbg00

This means thousands are sitting empty on the dockside at Felixstowe and elsewhere, rather than being used to transport goods around the world.

Flamin' eck! Stampede to stock up on festive puds

Sales of Christmas puddings are up by 76 per cent compared to last year amid fears of gaps on shelves.

Stores have also seen a surge in sales of frozen turkeys following warnings from industry leaders that there will be at least 20 per cent fewer fresh birds available.

The HGV driver shortage has been blamed for gaps on shelves, which are expected to worsen in the run-up to the festive season.

Most food is sold fresh in the week before Christmas – but some people are stocking up on items with a long shelf life, such as puddings.

Fraser McKevitt, of retail analysts Kantar, who provided the figures, said: 'A minority of very prepared shoppers took the chance to get ahead... 449,000 eager consumers bought their Christmas pudding in September, with sales 76 per cent higher than in the same month last year.'

But he added: 'These are still relatively small numbers and anxiety around supply issues has not translated to panic buying – festive or otherwise.'

The Road Haulage Association warned that the crisis poses a real threat to shipments of Christmas products. Rod McKenzie, its managing director of policy, said: 'Congestion at Felixstowe has a massive knock-on effect in terms of the goods being delivered and what happens afterwards.

'This is people's Christmas presents, factory parts or simply online shopping that won't be delivered on time as a result.'

Delivery expert David Jinks, of ParcelHero, said: 'We are currently in the middle of peak period for retailers stocking their warehouses for Christmas, and it's vital this goes as smoothly as possible.

'This year the ongoing lorry driver shortage, coupled with new delays at ports, could bring us to tipping point.'

He added: 'There are significant shipping delays across the world, caused largely by new outbreaks of Covid at ports in China. Now the UK has its own unique crisis to add to the global supply chain problems. Britain's acute truck driver shortage means containers are taking way too long to be loaded onto lorries and leave ports such as Felixstowe.

'That means companies such as Maersk have to avoid rapidly building bottlenecks by using EU ports to land goods destined for the UK. This will add new delays, especially with Brexit checks in place.'

Lars Mikael Jensen, head of the global ocean network at Maersk, a Danish company, said the UK driver shortage means it is taking longer here to get fully loaded containers moved away from ports and to return the empty ones for pick-up.

He said: 'We had to stop operations on a ship because there was nowhere to discharge the containers. Felixstowe is among the top two or three worst-hit terminals (globally).

'We are having to deviate some of the bigger ships away from Felixstowe and relay some of the smaller ships for the cargo.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g8S0g_0cPt6Kbg00
Thousands of shipping containers at the Port of Felixstowe in Suffolk are pictured today as the shipping crisis continues
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDEQF_0cPt6Kbg00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pbjFb_0cPt6Kbg00
Maersk has said it is diverting vessels away from UK ports to unload elsewhere in Europe. Felixstowe is pictured today

Retailers, such as John Lewis, have invested millions of pounds buying extra shipping capacity, which has soared in price in the past 18 months, to bring in products from the Far East. But these efforts could now be scuppered.

Now milk faces delivery plight, warns boss

The boss of the UK's biggest dairy company has warned of rising prices and missed deliveries of milk to stores and customers.

Ash Amirahmadi, managing director of Arla Foods, said that just getting milk to supermarkets is a 'real challenge'.

By contrast, farmers around the country have been complaining about having to pour it away because there are not enough tanker drivers to make collections.

Farmer-owned Arla supplies butter, spreads and cheese, as well as milk, to stores – but like other industries has been hampered by a shortage of lorry drivers.

Mr Amirahmadi told Sky News: 'We are very mechanised when it comes to our production of milk and dairy products... but we need drivers to take that to the shops.'

He added: 'On average we're delivering to about 2,300 shops a day, and we're regularly not able to deliver to about 10 per cent of our shops.'

Ikea is among a number of major companies whose shipments are being disrupted. It said: 'We are experiencing low availability in some of our ranges. With Felixstowe nearing capacity, we have faced some challenges in returning containers to the port.'

The port authorities in Felixstowe, which handles 40 per cent of container deliveries to the UK, said a shortage of drivers means it is taking about ten days before cargo can be taken inland to be unloaded, up from the usual four-and-a-half days.

Last week, the port imposed restrictions on receiving empty containers from Maersk and Evergreen but it has now restarted accepting them.

It said: 'The pre-Christmas peak, combined with haulage shortages, congested inland terminals, poor vessel schedule reliability and the pandemic, has resulted in a build-up of containers at the port.

'Empty container levels remain high as import containers are returned and we are asking shipping lines to remove them as quickly as possible.'

Alex Veitch, deputy director of public policy at Logistics UK, which represents the freight industry, warned that the congested ports could become a 'serious issue for UK supply chains'.

He said: 'The current issues being experienced at Felixstowe port are partly due to the HGV driver shortage. Our members are reporting that some are struggling to source drivers to pick up and deliver containers, which is causing a backlog in the port which prevents new loads from being landed. There are also issues with finding drivers to work in the port itself.'

Tim Morris, chief executive of the UK Major Ports Group, said: 'What has exacerbated the situation are some of the well-known supply chain issues inland here in the UK – the HGV driver shortage is the most prominent of them.'

The UK is said to be short of some 100,000 HGV drivers. The Government has offered visas to bring in 5,000 drivers from overseas, however critics say this is woefully inadequate.

Comments / 0

Related
Digital Trends

Best Buy is having a FLASH SALE on TVs today — here are the best deals

For shoppers who have been waiting for discounts before they buy a new TV, here’s your chance at 4K TV deals from a Best Buy flash sale. Take your pick from 50-inch TV deals, 70-inch TV deals, 75-inch TV deals, and more — there’s surely a perfect deal for you from Best Buy, if you’re patient enough to look through all the offers.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Gifts#Hgv#Ebuyer#Stock Informer#Asda#Smyths
Daily Mail

Fresh concerns as sister company of under-fire lab that wrongly told up to 45,000 Covid-infected people they didn’t have virus is probed over PCR travel test complaints

The company that owns the Covid testing site that gave around 43,000 wrong negative PCR results is being probed. NHS Test and Trace has suspended testing operations provided by Immensa Health Clinic Ltd at its laboratory in Wolverhampton, following an investigation into reports of people receiving negative PCR test results after they have previously tested positive on a lateral flow.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Independent

Nestle hit by supply chain crisis ahead of Christmas

Nestle has become the latest victim of the supply chain crisis, with the company saying it is “working hard” to ensure Quality Street boxes will be available this Christmas. The maker of Lion bars and Kit Kats has been hit by the ongoing chronic HGV driver shortage which has led to empty shelves in supermarkets and fuel shortages at forecourts. Mark Schneider, the chief executive of Nestle, said the company is working hard to guarantee that its most popular Christmas treats would be available for Britons this winter.“Like other businesses, we are seeing some labour shortages and some transportation...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
IKEA
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamingbolt.com

Microsoft Giving Out Custom Nickelodeon-Themed Xbox Series X Consoles, Giveaway Starts Now

In a recent tweet, Xbox has announced a giveaway of custom Nickelodeon Xbox Series X consoles. Check out the tweet embedded below. The two consoles on offer feature SpongeBob from SpongeBob SquarePants and Leonardo from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. There are custom controllers as well, and the package looks extremely vivid. The giveaway is of course, to celebrate the recent launch of Nickelodeon All Stars Brawl. The giveaway starts now and will be running until October 24.
VIDEO GAMES
Tom's Guide

Game PS5 restock is now sold out — where to check for inventory next

Update: Today's Game PS5 restock is now over. Head over to our PS5 restock hub for the retailers to check for inventory next. Game, the biggest gaming retailer in the U.K., is holding a PS5 restock right now. If you're still looking to secure a next-gen PlayStation then this stock drop could offer you an excellent opportunity to finally get hold of one.
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

The race is on to solve UK CO2 supply crisis: Industry warns there are just eight weeks to find a 'long-term solution' after ministers broker a deal that will see prices rise threefold - but will only see the UK through Christmas

Industries reliant on carbon dioxide have just eight weeks to find a long-term solution to the impact of soaring prices after ministers brokered a deal to ensure supplies up to and through Christmas. Spiking energy prices forced a major CO2 producer, CF Fertilisers, to shut down its two UK plants...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

The inflation nightmare before Christmas: Toy prices WILL rise ahead of the festive season and parents risk losing out because some favourites have ALREADY sold out, warn retailers as cost of shipping soars 900%

Toy prices are set to soar over the next few months ahead of Christmas and into the new year with some businesses saying they are already having to charge more. Families have been warned to start shopping for Christmas now amid cost pressures from rising transport costs, higher energy prices and ongoing labour shortages.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Rishi Sunak ‘confident’ enough Christmas gifts will be on shelves despite supply chain crisis

Rishi Sunak has offered reassurance to shoppers worried that there may not be enough Christmas presents available this year because of the supply chain crisis. The Chancellor met with finance ministers from the G7 group of leading world economies on Wednesday to talk about the supply issues, with all the politicians agreeing to work closely together to solve the crisis.Retailers fear that ongoing supply chain issues will lead to higher prices and empty shelves into December.Shipping company Maersk have opted to divert vessels away from the Suffolk port due to a build-up of cargo in Felixstowe. Similar logjams have been...
WORLD
NME

Xbox Series X|S is already outpacing Xbox One sales in Japan

The Xbox Series X|S has sold over 100,000 units in Japan, which means that the console has already outdone what it took the Xbox One four years to achieve. Initially reported by Japanese publication Famitsu (thanks, GamesIndustry.biz) the Xbox Series X has sold 64,283 units, whilst the Xbox Series S has sold 38,307. This brings the total to 102,591.
VIDEO GAMES
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

Follow live: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for nearly a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched last year, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost immediately,...
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

Black Friday TV deals: All the best TV deals we expect to see

Black Friday TV deals have always been worth checking out. Whether you’re looking for a huge new 8K TV, or a normal-sized but high-quality 4K TV, there should be something for you on Black Friday. We’re expecting a huge range of excellent deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. That means that it may well be the best time of the year to get a new TV for yourself. This year, Black Friday falls on November 26, so it will be some time before we start to see actual Black Friday deals. We are expecting to see a ton of...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 deals you can’t miss on Saturday: Free Amazon cash, $20 must-have Alexa gadget, bedding sale, more

The weekend has finally arrived, which means you can sit back and relax. Or, you can run around with your family trying to make the most of your weekend. In either case, saving some money on best-selling products should be a nice change of pace. And today, amid all the amazing sales like the Best Buy early Black Friday sale to Amazon’s epic daily deals page, we dug up 10 particularly amazing deals that you won’t want to miss. Saturday’s best deals 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free! First-time gift card...
SHOPPING
The Independent

Black Friday mattress deals 2021: When does the sale start and what discounts can we expect?

Black Friday – the biggest shopping event of the year – is fast approaching, with the annual shopping bonanza seeing all our favourite retailers slashing their prices across tech, beauty, fashion, toys, home appliances and much more.Once a one-day in-store event in the US that marked the beginning of the Christmas shopping season, the sale was first brought to the UK by Amazon in 2010. Ever since, the number of participating retailers has increased, with the deals getting bigger and the sales starting earlier. Now, Black Friday spans an entire weekend before concluding on Cyber Monday.As it’s the perfect time...
SHOPPING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

250K+
Followers
1K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy