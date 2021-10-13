CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Freddie Freeman’s HR sends Braves to NLCS for 2nd straight year

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18DMZJ_0cPt686D00

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — MV-Free has done it again.

With the game tied in the eighth inning, Freddie Freeman sent a solo shot flying into center left field to give the Braves a 5-4 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Will Smith picked up the save. The Braves are now heading to the National League Championship Series for the second straight year.

“I’ve had a lot of cool moments in my career. So far, I think that’s going to top them,” Freeman said. “Hopefully that’s not the last one cool one and I have a couple more in these playoffs.”

With the game tied in the 8th, Milwaukee turned to one of the best relievers in the game Josh Hader.

He struck out Eddie Rosario and Dansby Swanson, but Freeman came through in the clutch for the Braves with a 428-foot bomb.

Hader has only given up eight home runs to lefty hitters. Freeman now has two of those eight.

“It was the perfect ending. I don’t know if I ever have been involved in a game like that. It was something else,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said. “The fans were amazing today. I always praise them but Braves country came out strong that’s for sure.”

Game 1 and Game 2 of the NLCS are set for Saturday and Sunday. Atlanta will face the winner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants.

If the Giants win, the Braves will begin on the road in San Francisco. If the Dodgers win, the Braves will have home field advantage since they won their division.

Charlie Morton started Game 4 on short rest after Friday’s Game 1 loss.

Morton went 3.1 innings pitched and struck out five batters. After Morton put two runners on base and was pulled, the Brewers struck first in the top of the fourth to take a 2-0 lead.

While there was a controversial infield play in foul territory in the bottom of the inning, the Braves loaded the bases.

An Atlanta pitch hitter came through once again as Rosario’s single scored two runs to tie the game, 2-2.

The Brewers tacked on another two runs behind Rowdy Tellez’ deep blast to center field off Huascar Ynoa. That was Tellez’ second 2-run home run of the series.

In the bottom of the fifth, the Braves once again tied up the game with a fielder’s choice from Joc Pederson and a single by Travis d’Arnaud.

A.J. Minter, Luke Jackson and Tyler Matzek pitched solid innings in relief to keep the Brewers off the board through the eighth.

After Freeman’s home run, Smith entered the game. The Brewers had a man at first but Smith struck out the side to end the game.

“They did an unbelievable job as they have been. Luke wanted to go back out if we didn’t hit for him. He wanted the ball in the eighth. They all stick their head in the door ready to go. It’s a great group,” Snitker said.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Braves: Freddie Freeman makes free agency plans crystal clear

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman shares his plans for free agency this winter. Freddie Freeman has only played for the Atlanta Braves, but the reigning NL MVP will be hitting free agency this offseason. Drafted out of high school by the Braves in 2007, Freeman has only donned an...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Freddie Freeman
Person
Travis D'arnaud
Person
Huascar Ynoa
Person
Joc Pederson
Person
Dansby Swanson
Person
Eddie Rosario
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Braves#San Francisco Giants#Nlcs#The Milwaukee Brewers#The Los Angeles Dodgers
CBS LA

Dodgers Lose Game 2 To Braves In National League Championship

ATLANTA (AP) – The Braves won with a walk-off hit for the second night in a row when Eddie Rosario lined a two-out single off shortstop Corey Seager’s glove in the ninth inning, giving Atlanta a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday night and a 2-0 NL Championship Series lead. Atlanta twice rallied from two-run deficits before Rosario came up with his fourth hit of the game, a 105 mph scorcher up the middle on the first pitch after closer Kenley Jansen reliever. Seager tried for a backhand snag, but the ball skidded off his glove into center field. There was no chance to get Dansby Swanson, who raced around from second with the winning run, dropping his helmet as he crossed the plate — a virtual repeat of Game 1 when Austin Riley came through with a winning hit in the ninth for a 3-2 victory. The series resumes in Los Angeles, where Game 3 is set for Tuesday night.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
theScore

Braves advance to NLCS after Freeman's blast sinks Brewers

ATLANTA (AP) — Freddie Freeman hit a tiebreaking home run off Milwaukee closer Josh Hader with two outs in the eighth inning and the Atlanta Braves advanced to the NL Championship Series for the second year in a row, finishing off the Brewers 5-4 on Tuesday night. The Braves won...
MLB
Marconews.com

Freddie Freeman's clutch home run propels Braves into NLCS for second consecutive season

With 88 regular-season victories, the Atlanta Braves had the worst record of any team in this year's MLB playoffs. But in October, none of that matters. Reigning National League MVP Freddie Freeman broke a 4-4 tie with a solo home run off Milwaukee Brewers closer Josh Hader in the bottom of the eighth inning Tuesday night to lift Atlanta to a 5-4 victory.
MLB
OCRegister

Freddie Freeman’s futility continues in Game 2 of NLCS

ATLANTA ― Freddie Freeman has been called a future Hall of Famer and a Most Valuable Player. Rarely if ever has the Atlanta Braves’ first baseman been called an “automatic strikeout.”. Two games into the National League Championship Series, few developments have been more surprising than Freeman’s futility. Facing Dodgers...
MLB
CBS LA

Dodgers Set To Open NLCS Against Braves

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) –  The Los Angeles Dodgers are scheduled to face the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series Saturday evening in Cumberland, Georgia, with Max Scherzer probably, but not unquestionably, their starting pitcher. When manager Dave Roberts met with reporters on a Zoom call at 5:30 p.m. PDT Friday, he said Scherzer would go to Truist Park, “play catch, get treatment, and if he says he’s good enough to go and feels like can he take down a start, then he’ll be our Game 1 starter.” The element of doubt stems from Scherzer pitching the ninth...
MLB
WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
22K+
Followers
36K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy