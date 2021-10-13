Liberty Global reportedly eyeing Belgian tower sale

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Rootmetrics finds EE is still ahead of the 5G pack; how 5G can help anticipate landslides; blockchain for tower management. Orange Belgium has opened its eighth 5G Lab in the port city of Antwerp, where the technology has already been extensively put through its paces in the service of so-called "Industry 4.0." The lab's radio network is directly connected to the Orange 5G core system, making it relatively easy to develop and scale up new 5G "use cases" or applications. At the official opening, Orange demonstrated a robotic arm that can be controlled remotely via smart glasses connected to the Orange 5G network.

