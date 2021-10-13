CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liberty Global reportedly eyeing Belgian tower sale

By Anne Morris
Light Reading
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLiberty Global CEO Mike Fries indicated back in March 2021 that he would be open to a possible sale of tower infrastructure by the group’s Dutch joint venture VodafoneZiggo and Belgium-based subsidiary Telenet. VodafoneZiggo, owned jointly by Liberty Global and Vodafone, and Telenet each have around 3,000 towers in their...

