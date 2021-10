Broccolini, like its big cousin broccoli, is green, has sprouts and stems, and probably isn't the first choice side dish amongst little kids. But what exactly is broccolini, and what makes it different from the more common baby tree known as broccoli? As recounted by Bon Appetìt, broccolini is actually the result of crossbreeding between Chinese broccoli and the commonplace broccoli that we're all familiar with. The Chinese species of broccoli typically has longer stems and leaves, while common broccoli differs in that it has smaller outshoot — known as florets — protruding from its main stem. And guess what, broccolini combines the best of both worlds.

