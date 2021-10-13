Oil drilling simulator to be dedicated during UND Homecoming
GRAND FORKS - The University of North Dakota will hold a grand opening and dedication for one of the world’s largest oil drilling simulators at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1822 Mill Road, Grand Forks. Tours of the lab, which is located in the former Minnkota Power Cooperative, will follow the ceremony. The simulator is part of the petroleum engineering department at the College of Engineering & Mines.www.devilslakejournal.com
