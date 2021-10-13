CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grand Forks, ND

Oil drilling simulator to be dedicated during UND Homecoming

Devils Lake Daily Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND FORKS - The University of North Dakota will hold a grand opening and dedication for one of the world’s largest oil drilling simulators at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21 at 1822 Mill Road, Grand Forks. Tours of the lab, which is located in the former Minnkota Power Cooperative, will follow the ceremony. The simulator is part of the petroleum engineering department at the College of Engineering & Mines.

www.devilslakejournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

UND Brings Back in-Person Homecoming Events

(Grand Forks, ND) -- University of North Dakota's Homecoming Week is back in a big way. In-person events have returned after being canceled last year because of the pandemic. Events taking place this week include a blood drive, Hawks Hour at Bonzer's Sandwich Pub, The Sioux Awards banquet, a drive-in movie, and a homecoming parade. All the events lead up to the football game on Saturday, where UND will take on Western Illinois.
GRAND FORKS, ND
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Celebrate UND Homecoming Oct. 18-23, with Memorial Union dedication, Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening and so much more

NORTH DAKOTA- Celebrate Homecoming at the University of North Dakota on Friday, Oct. 22, with the Chester Fritz Library Grand Reopening at 4 p.m. and the Memorial Union Dedication at 3 p.m. That's not all that's happening, though. Check out all the information below as well as the entire list of events, including Fighting Hawks Friday (Show your spirt by wearing green!), and the UND Homecoming parade, tailgating and Fighting Hawks football game versus Western Illinois on Saturday, Oct. 23.
NORTH DAKOTA STATE
marketplace.org

To drill or not to drill, that is the question with oil at $80 a barrel

Last week, “Marketplace” covered the spike in natural gas prices. That was followed up with a story about high coal prices. Now, we’re going to talk about a surge in the price of the other fossil fuel, namely oil. Both major price indexes, West Texas Intermediate and Brent crude, closed over $80 a barrel Monday for the first time since October 2014.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Colorado Springs Independent

Pushback on oil drilling

The Biden administration’s Sept. 30 announcement that it will offer leases on more than 80 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico to oil and gas companies in November drew sharp criticism from the Denver-based environmental group Center for Western Priorities. In a release, the group noted that while the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
City
Grand Forks, ND
Grand Forks, ND
Industry
Grand Forks, ND
Business
Devils Lake Daily Journal

UND research, workforce development featured at UAS Summit Oct. 13-14

GRAND FORKS - The University of North Dakota will play a major role in the 15th annual UAS Summit Oct. 13-14 at Alerus Center in Grand Forks, N.D., with activities ranging from presentations to panels to exhibits and special events. “Whether it’s in aerospace, engineering, computer science, space studies, the...
GRAND FORKS, ND
Laredo Morning Times

Navajo leaders seek hearing on oil and gas drilling dispute

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Top officials with the largest Native American tribe in the United States are renewing a request for congressional leaders to hold a field hearing before deciding on federal legislation aimed at limiting oil and gas development around Chaco Culture National Historical Park. The Navajo Nation has...
NAVAJO, NM
weatherboy.com

Americans Prepare for Major Earthquake Event on October 21

The International Shake-Out is set for Thursday, October 21 and Americans are preparing for the 10:21 am local time drill. Each year, millions of people “Drop, Cover, and Hold On” in The Great ShakeOut, the world’s largest earthquake drill. People are encouraged to participate in the drill wherever they are since major earthquakes may happen anywhere people live, work, or travel. The purpose of the ShakeOut is to practice how to protect ourselves and for everyone to become better prepared. The goal of the drill is to prevent a major earthquake from becoming a catastrophe. Thousands of state and local organizations are participating in the drill ranging from state governments to local schools and hospitals. An estimated 27 million people have said they plan to participate in this year’s drill, with over 13 million from the United States alone.
ENVIRONMENT
FOX8 News

Unhappy with prices, ranchers look to build own meat plants

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Like other ranchers across the country, Rusty Kemp for years grumbled about rock-bottom prices paid for the cattle he raised in central Nebraska, even as the cost of beef at grocery stores kept climbing. He and his neighbors blamed it on consolidation in the beef industry stretching back to the […]
AGRICULTURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shale Oil#Oil Drilling#Oil Industry#Oil Well#Und Homecoming#State#Dracola#Continental Resources#Petroleum Engineering#Ph D
republicmonews.com

US Environmental Protection Agency Identifies Sites Hosting Over 120,000 Toxic Chemicals

Facilities over 120,000 have been identified hosting a class of deadly chemicals around the US sites. ‘Forever chemicals’ are linked to various severe medical conditions such as cancer. This is an alarming rate as it is four times higher than the previous report, according to the data from Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) gathered by the Guardian in a news report.
ADVOCACY
KREX

Bitcoin-mining power plant raises ire of environmentalists

(AP) — An obstacle to large-scale bitcoin mining is finding enough cheap energy to run the huge, power-gobbling computer arrays that create and transact cryptocurrency. One mining operation in central New York came up with a novel solution that has alarmed environmentalists. It uses its own power plant. Greenidge Generation runs a once-mothballed plant near […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Devils Lake Daily Journal

Pheasants down 23 percent in the state

DEVILS LAKE - One of the key points in explaining many North Dakota Game and Fish Department numbers is understanding the index is not a census. Not every pheasant, deer or grouse in the entire state is counted. Think of how time-consuming, expensive and impossible this would be. Instead, routes...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
CBS DFW

North-Texas Based Company Investing Millions To Improve Weatherization At Texas Power Plants

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Vistra Energy Corp. CEO Curt Morgan said his company isn’t waiting for new state weatherization requirements to kick-in. “We’re putting in the money to make sure these plants work.” During a tour Friday of the Midlothian Power Plant, operated by Luminant, a Vistra subsidiary, officials said they’re spending $50 million this year and another $30 million next year at their Texas facilities to better prepare for the weather. Instead of being able to withstand ten-degree temperatures, the plants will be able to withstand temperatures as low as five degrees below zero for seven days straight. “This is going in and being...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
KTVZ News Channel 21

Mt. Bachelor parent co. defends controversial ‘Fast Tracks’ addition, offers refunds to pass-holders

With Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., joining critics in calling on Powdr Corp. to drop plans for a 'Fast Tracks' quick-access pass at Mt. Bachelor, the company issued a letter Friday defending the program and offering refunds to any season pass-holders who disagree with the move. The post Mt. Bachelor parent co. defends controversial ‘Fast Tracks’ addition, offers refunds to pass-holders appeared first on KTVZ.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy