Claire Cato, daughter of Bill and Amy Cato, is this week’s Athlete of the Week. She is a freshman at Fairview High School and a member of the Golf Team. This school year was her first year playing golf. She said going into her first season, she wanted to focus on reducing her score every match. She also learned the importance of perseverance. “The district tournament this year was my first time to play 18 holes and it rained all day,” she said. “I was able to stay positive and calm in a hard situation.”

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 12 DAYS AGO