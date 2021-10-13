Three new TRIO programs coming to WSU campuses
Washington State University is expanding its efforts to work with students from low-income backgrounds after recently being awarded grants for three new TRIO programs. The programs, which will be on the Vancouver and Spokane campuses, were approved at the end of September and will be funded through Talent Search grants. Talent Search is a U.S. Department of Education TRIO program that identifies and assists middle and high school students who have the potential but not necessarily the means to participate in higher education.news.wsu.edu
Comments / 0