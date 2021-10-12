Health Department says 218 New COVID Cases over the Weekend
COVID 19 cases continue to rise along with hospitalizations in Missoula County, according to Missoula City County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr. “We had 114 cases come in since Monday, and over the weekend we had 134 new cases reported on Saturday and 84 new cases reported on Sunday,” said Farr. “We have 52 people hospitalized in Missoula County for COVID symptoms. 34 of those are Missoula county residents and 18 are people that live outside of our county that have been hospitalized here.”klyq.com
Comments / 0