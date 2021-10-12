CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula County, MT

Health Department says 218 New COVID Cases over the Weekend

By Peter Christian
 7 days ago
COVID 19 cases continue to rise along with hospitalizations in Missoula County, according to Missoula City County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr. “We had 114 cases come in since Monday, and over the weekend we had 134 new cases reported on Saturday and 84 new cases reported on Sunday,” said Farr. “We have 52 people hospitalized in Missoula County for COVID symptoms. 34 of those are Missoula county residents and 18 are people that live outside of our county that have been hospitalized here.”

1240 KLYQ

Incident Commander Cindy Farr responds to COVID-19 Questions

After a conversation that occurred on KGVO’s Talk Back program on Monday, this reporter reached out to Missoula City County Health Department Incident Commander Cindy Farr for answers to questions presented on the program. The first question dealt with reporting the actual cause of death when an individual goes to...
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

COVID-19 Update: Montana Adds 1,333 New Cases, 23 More Deaths

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 165,941 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,333 new confirmed cases. There are currently 11,041 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,056,678 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 498,571 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Montana DPHHS Seeks Public Comment for Ways to Improve

The Department of Public Health and Human Services is seeking input from Montanans about ways the agency can improve. The effort is part of Governor Greg Gianforte’s Red Tape Relief Task Force. Governor Gianforte said they’re conducting a comprehensive regulatory review and will implement a package of reforms that will...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

More Montanans Will Die of COVID in 2021 Than They Did in 2020

It's been no secret that Montana has been one of the worst spots in the country for COVID over the last few months. The state has consistently been reporting its highest numbers ever on a daily basis, and there are countless stories about hospitals being full, overworked, and understaffed. (You can read this intense story here, about a Montana man who couldn't get admitted to a hospital in the state - they had to go all the way to Wyoming.)
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Health Department -5 COVID Deaths Reported in One Day

The Missoula City County Health Department reported that five people died from COVID 19 Friday, October 15. Those who died on Friday included one young adult, one middle-aged adult and three older adults. Since the start of October, Missoula County has recorded 17 deaths total. Last month, Missoula County recorded 19 COVID-19 deaths.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

OPI’s Elsie Arntzen Asks MSBA to Denounce Association with NSBA

With all the vitriol and even violence occurring at school board meetings around the country, the National School Boards Association has referred to some parents as being ‘domestic terrorists’. Following that statement, Montana’s Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen has sent a letter to the Montana School Boards Association, asking...
EDUCATION
1240 KLYQ

Disgusting Misuse of A Montana Campground

The campgrounds of Montana have been visited by more people than ever this past summer. The allure of our state's scenery has brought curious folk into the rural landscapes, often where they've never been before. And some of them don't know how to treat our public places. The Bureau of...
MONTANA STATE
#Health Department#Wash Hands#Covid 19#Covid
1240 KLYQ

Montana Reported 1,300 New COVID-19 Cases, 12 More Deaths

As of Thursday morning, Montana has confirmed 163,527 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 1,300 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,602 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,044,058 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 495,967 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Shocking Numbers in COVID Hospitalization – Montana

A recent survey showed Montana is one of Least Safe states during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a study where 1 is safest and 51 is least safe, the overall numbers put Montana at 48. (Connecticut was Number 1). In fact, the state leads the 50 states and District of Columbia in largest number of Hospitalizations Per Capita. That's right, Montana is 51st. Wallethub's ratings this week showed that, generally, Montana was also outpacing most other states in every major "least safe" category - Vaccinations, Positive Tests, Hospitalizations, Transmission Rate and Death Rate.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Montana Adds 2,227 New COVID-19 Cases, Most Ever Reported

As of Tuesday morning, Montana has confirmed 160,896 positive COVID-19 cases. Montana's COVID-19 case tracking map shows 2,227 new confirmed cases. There are currently 12,333 active cases in the state. According to the Montana Department of Health and Human Services, 1,037,832 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered and 494,537 Montanans...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Popular Missoula Bridge Will Be Closed For Repairs Starting Next Week

Missoula has been going through its fair share of changes over the last few months. Between all the stories about restaurants closing down and those spaces opening up to new business, plus the construction and renovations coming to locations like Caras Park and the Waterworks Trail, it really feels like Missoula could be an entirely different place in just a couple of years.
MISSOULA, MT
1240 KLYQ

Attorney General Issues Guidance on Biden’s Vaccine Mandate Plan

With the President of the United States proposing a nationwide COVID vaccination mandate, many were asking after his speech if such a mandate now exists. Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen has issued legal guidance on the proposed mandate, as well as on illegal vaccine discrimination. “The President is proposing a...
U.S. POLITICS
1240 KLYQ

Montana Hunters Kill Charging Grizzly in Self Defense

Montana is grizzly bear country. When you venture into Montana's backcountry, you have a good chance of encountering a grizzly. Archery season in Montana is currently underway, and the state's general hunting season will begin later this month. During autumn in Montana, bears are fairly active in preparation for the long cold winter ahead.
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

State Giving $31 Million of ARPA Funds for Child Care Providers

(photo by Peter Christian) The State of Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) announced on Thursday that $31 million in ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds will be sent out to help child care providers throughout the state. Jamie Palagi, Administrator of the Early Childhood and Family...
MONTANA STATE
1240 KLYQ

Help for Embarrassing Montana Web Speed

A recent survey from BroadbandNow Research showed the state of Montana at the very bottom of the rankings for internet coverage, price and speed. The company found that only 77 percent of the population had broadband access, and only 62 percent could get low-priced plans. The average speed test for the whole state was 110.5 Mbps.
INTERNET
1240 KLYQ

Missoula Calls Out Tourists in the Nicest Way Possible

Destination Missoula was created back in 2003 as our city's official tourism program. A website and social media to tell and show the world why they should visit Missoula, I think there's even a magazine that gets distributed to places that tourists go, like hotels and restaurants. DM's photos and insightful articles make it difficult for anyone on the planet to pass up a visit to Missoula. For those of us who live here, the goal for Destination Missoula is to educate the public about the importance of tourism dollars to our local economy. You live here, you know how the cycle works.
MISSOULA, MT
