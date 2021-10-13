CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
sesame street

nhpbs.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSESAME STREET has garnered more than 100 awards, including 101 Emmys, two Peabodys, four Parents' Choice Awards and an Action for Children's Television Special Achievement Award. The series delivers academic and social education that prepares kids for grade school. Since its premiere, the show's base curriculum has been set by academic research on preschoolers. Encore episodes focus on music and art and how these tools can be used to develop the whole child - the cognitive, social, emotional and physical attributes. In addition, "Elmo's World," which looks at the world through the eyes of a three-year-old, continues as a featured segment. Themes include birthdays, pets, teeth, families, games and more.

independent lens

When homosexuality was considered a mental illness to be "cured," renegade LGBTQ+ activists fought a powerful psychiatry establishment that had things dangerously backwards. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Independent Lens:. This acclaimed Emmy Award-winning anthology series features documentaries and a limited number of fiction films united...
antiques roadshow

Celebrate the influential icons of our collective and recent memory with treasures like a Jean-Michel Basquiat oil stick drawing, a Fred &Joanne Rogers trolley and card, and Julia Child's copper pans. Which has an updated value of $500,000?. Episode Duration: 56 minutes and 46 seconds. Episode Number: 2520. All shows...
pinkalicious & peterrific

Paintbrush Boy and Pencil Girl: Pinkalicious and Rafael decide to create their very own comic book! But when Pinkalicious realizes that Rafael made the next chapter without her, it will take more than a superhero to save their friendship. Curriculum: (Visual Arts) Creating characters and working collaboratively to tell a story through a comic book format. Save a Tree: Pinkalicious and her friends are sad to learn their favorite tree at the park has died and will be taken down. Determined to save it, Pinkalicious comes up with a pinkamazing idea to give their beloved tree new purpose. Curriculum: (Visual Arts) Create something new from something old, using paint, natural objects and craft items. Interstitial: Kids meet comic book creator LJ Baptiste and learn how choosing different color palettes can convey a variety of feelings.
grantchester on masterpiece

Will and Geordie are drawn into local politics when the death of a councilor prompts a parish election. An allegation against Leonard rocks life at the vicarage to its core. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) Tue, Oct 19 4:00 A.M. Tue, Oct 19 9:00 P.M. Wed, Oct...
baptiste on masterpiece

Julien Baptiste travels to Hungary to help the British Ambassador, Emma Chambers, find her missing family. When a body is found, the pressure is on to save Emma's two sons. All broadcast times for this episode: (show all) About Baptiste On Masterpiece:. Tcheky Karyo revives his role as French detective...
