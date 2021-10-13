Tony La Russa Upset Over 'Intentional' Jose Abreu Plunking
The Houston Astros advanced to the ALCS with a 10-1 win over the Chicago White Sox in Game 4 of the ALDS on Tuesday night. The game wasn't without controversy. Warnings were issued to both clubs after Astros reliever Kendall Graveman hit Jose Abreu in the bottom of the eighth. Tony La Russa was convinced Abreu was hit on purpose and argued his case, both to the umpires during the game and to reporters afterward.baseball.realgm.com
