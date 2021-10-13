Tony La Russa Upset Over 'Intentional' Jose Abreu Plunking

The six months of Tony La Russa’s first White Sox regular season in 35 years could be divided into even thirds:. April-May: Featured a number of episodes where either his age or rust was evident. Multiple instances of leaving pitchers in several batters too long. The time he was “looking for a single” in a situation that needed so much more. When he didn’t know the new extra-inning rules. When he defended the opposition for throwing at one of his players after a 3-0 swing he didn’t condone.

