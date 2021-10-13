CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zac Taylor Confident After Loss to Packers: Bengals Are a Team 'That's Going to be Reckoned With'

By James Rapien
AllBengals
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — The Bengals might've lost to the Packers on Sunday in overtime, but head coach Zac Taylor is as confident as ever in his team.

The 38-year-old praised his players in a recent conversation with Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com.

"The good news is the resiliency really showed through and that we're going to be a team that's going to be reckoned with and we're going to be in position to win a lot of games against really good teams like that," Taylor said. "We're a good team. We're a resilient team. We're a physical team and we're going to be a relentless team. I feel like we've got that relentlessness on defense. We've got the performers on special teams and we've got the guys that can create enough on offense where we feel really good going into every game that we have an opportunity to win."

The Bengals had their fair share of opportunities against the Packers. They'll get a chance to right the ship this Sunday in Detroit.

The Lions are looking for their first win of the season, but they've lost two of their last three games on last second field goals.

entire conversation with Taylor here.

Bengals.com

What Zac Taylor, Ja'Marr Chase And The Bengals Said After Week 5

"Tough loss. That thing was a roller coaster. Sometimes I didn't know how we ended up in the situation that we were in. They probably felt the same way on their sideline. I know exactly what kind of football team we have now. If there's any questions about what type of fight we have, what type of energy we have, what type of love we have for each other — I know that the people that were at the game today, the people that are watching on TV, they should be proud of this team. It will come down to some last-second plays, and sometimes we'll make them and sometimes we won't. But this team's got fight to the end against great teams, great quarterbacks. I believe in our guys, and this going serve us well over the course of the season. We're battle-tested."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Joe Burrow Expected to Play vs. Lions After Throat Injury, per Bengals HC Zac Taylor

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters quarterback Joe Burrow is in "good shape" after he was hospitalized for a throat contusion he suffered during Sunday's loss to the Green Bay Packers. The hospital trip was precautionary after he was having difficulty speaking, and Burrow is expected to play...
NFL
Columbus Dispatch

The bond between Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Lions quarterback Jared Goff

Every Saturday night during the 2018 NFL season, former Los Angeles Rams quarterback coach Zac Taylor and the Rams coaching staff called for a vote. Head coach Sean McVay or Taylor would ask starting quarterback Jared Goff and backups Brandon Allen and Sean Mannion about which plays they were most comfortable with in specific situations.
NFL
FanSided

Zac Taylor has to be better or the Bengals could be in trouble

The Cincinnati Bengals are currently 3-2, second in the AFC North, and fifth in the AFC. They are playing solid football, no question about it. But is Zac Taylor doing his fair share to make the Bengals reach their full potential as a team?. The Bengals’ struggling areas are not...
NFL
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
