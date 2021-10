Bad news today out of the Braves-Brewers NLDS, with old friend Jorge Soler off the Braves’ roster in advance of Game 4. The timing couldn’t be worse for Soler and the Braves, who are looking to close out the series today at home, or Thursday in Milwaukee, if necessary. Now they won’t have Soler for either game, and he will hopefully otherwise recover and can return for the NLCS after negative tests. Pache, 22, is a stud defensively, but he won’t offer anything with the bat. Kinda the reverse of Soler.

MLB ・ 5 DAYS AGO