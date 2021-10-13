CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Post-COVID, Tesla once again ready to rock stage

By Steve Penhollow
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla guitarist Frank Hannon admits that he was once an anti-masker and anti-vaxxer. This was in August. The band was about to embark on a tour. Other members of Tesla’s crew tested positive, and several shows, including a Honeywell Center date, had to be postponed. Hannon has a new message...

Comments / 0

