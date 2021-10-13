Storing data as mixtures of fluorescent dyes

To the Editor - Fluorescence correlation spectroscopy (FCS) is a popular technique that allows the diffusion characteristics of fluorescently labelled molecules to be measured and quantified. Over the past 50 years, FCS has proven to be a highly successful method for probing and understanding biological phenomena through the development and application of fluorescent tags and through spatially and temporally high-resolution imaging techniques1,2. To implement FCS effectively, a substantial amount of processing, either software or hardware, is required along with specific analysis of the curves generated by the technique. Analysis is often time consuming, involving the fitting of models and comparison of calculated coefficients. Although some good software packages exist (for example, SymPhoTime 64, SimFCS), these can be expensive, or in the case of the Python variants, require somewhat complicated installation and domain expertise to customize3,4,5,6,7. As such, there is still a demand for open-source and engaging software that can enable analysis through ease of customization and accessibility.
