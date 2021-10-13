CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

Changes in menstrual cycle length before menopause may predict risk of heart disease

Science Daily
 6 days ago

As women near menopause, their menstrual cycle length often becomes longer. The timing of these changes could provide clues about a person's risk of developing heart disease, according to a new study led by University of Pittsburgh researchers. Published today in Menopause, the study characterizes cycle length changes over the...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Heart Disease

Your blood type can reveal a lot about you—even whether or not you might get heart disease. What are blood types anyway? "Blood types, A, B, AB and 0 refer to the kind of antibodies that are attached to the surface of the blood cells," says Dr. Sheldon Zablow, a nutritional psychiatrist and author of Your Vitamins Are Obsolete. "A and B each have one different type on their surface and AB has both. Type 0 really stands for type 'zero' because there are no antibodies on its surface. This has been misread as type 'O' and over time has become an oh-O." So how can you tell if you might get heart disease? "The blood type antibodies on the surface of the cell are also found on the surface of the cells of many organs but of importance here is that they are also on the surface of the cells that line the blood vessels," he says. "Antibodies are 'sticky' proteins that are waiting in the blood and on the surface of cells to capture and kill any foreign (not produced by the body) substances such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites." Read on to see which blood type may put you at risk—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Knowridge Science Report

Inconsistent mealtimes linked to heart disease risks

To stay healthy, don’t just watch what you eat – watch when you eat it. New research is driving that point home by looking at the impact of changes in meal timing from day-to-day and from weekday-to-weekend. Those changes were associated with several important heart health risk factors, including changes...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Signs of Alzheimer's disease may be detectable before significant symptoms are obvious

Healthy people with a higher genetic risk of Alzheimer's disease may show differences in brain structure and in cognitive test scores relating to reasoning and attention, according to a new study. The University of Glasgow research—published today in Neuropsychopharmacology—suggests that, although the association between these differences in people with a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Menopause#Cardiovascular Disease#Menstrual Cycle#University Of Pittsburgh#Pitt
Axios

4. Women's heart disease risk rises with COVID

The pandemic may have put millions of more women — particularly young women — unknowingly on track for heart disease complications. Driving the news: Several studies have emerged in the past year sounding alarms on how pandemic stressors like the increasingly difficult work-life balance, caregiving burdens and social isolation have left women bearing the brunt of this epidemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
TODAY.com

Eating more dairy fat linked with lower risk of heart disease in new study

As cheese lovers keep hearing warnings about eating too much saturated fat, here comes another study that goes against the conventional wisdom about heart health and dairy fat. Researchers analyzed blood samples of more than 4,000 adults in Sweden — where dairy consumption is among the highest in the world...
HEALTH
mountain-topmedia.com

Too little iron may boost risk for heart disease, study says

Iron is vital to health, and too little in your diet might lead to heart disease. Researchers report that 1 in 10 new cases of heart disease in middle-aged people might be prevented if they had sufficient iron levels.
HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Inflammation may link bad sleep to heart disease

In a new study from the University of California, Berkeley, researchers found how disrupted sleep leads to the fatty arterial plaque buildup known as atherosclerosis that can result in deadly heart disease. They discovered that fragmented sleep is linked to a unique pathway—chronic circulating inflammation throughout the bloodstream—which, in turn,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Verywell Mind

Pandemic Stress Caused Irregular Menstrual Cycles, Study Finds

A recent study found that pandemic-related stress was linked to irregular periods for people who menstruate. Hormones like cortisol and progesterone can cause these irregularities when levels fluctuate. In some cases, managing stress and regulating your menstrual cycle can go hand-in-hand through lifestyle adjustments. To say navigating a pandemic has...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FIRST For Women

Eating More of This Delicious Snack May Lower Your Risk of Heart Disease and Death

If the fall season makes you think of nuts, that’s a good thing! Nuts and seeds are health food staples because they’re so densely packed with nutrients. From pecan granola to pumpkin seed bread, these little crunches of protein are the perfect addition to any dish. To take it a step further, a fatty acid in nuts, seeds, and plant oils may reduce your risk of heart disease and death.
HEALTH
Science Daily

Brain activity patterns after trauma may predict long-term mental health

The way a person's brain responds to stress following a traumatic event, such as a car accident, may help to predict their long-term mental health outcomes, according to research supported by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH), part of the National Institutes of Health. The research, published in the American Journal of Psychiatry, is part of the NIMH-funded AURORA study, a large-scale, multisite study that followed more than 3,000 people for up to a year after exposure to a traumatic event.
MENTAL HEALTH
WTOP

Advice may be changing on use of aspirin to prevent first heart attack or stroke

The national group that makes recommendations about preventing ailments such as cancer and heart disease is reviewing information related to aspirin and bleeding risk. Draft recommendations from the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force tell people 60 and older without heart disease not to take daily low-dose aspirin to help prevent a first heart attack or stroke, but a Northern Virginia cardiologist wants people to consult their doctors.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Use of enzyme-inducing antiseizure meds may increase long-term cardiovascular disease risk

(HealthDay)—There appears to be a dose-dependent risk for incident cardiovascular disease associated with enzyme-inducing antiseizure medications (eiASMs), according to a study published online Oct. 4 in JAMA Neurology. Colin B. Josephson, M.D., from the Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary in Alberta, Canada, and colleagues assessed the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
skepticalraptor.com

Severe COVID-19 and Alzheimer’s disease risk may share a genetic link

The risk for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and for severe COVID-19 appear to share a common genetic mechanism that is involved with the immune response to viruses. This does not mean that COVID-19 increases the risk for Alzheimer’s disease, only that there appears to be a single genetic variant that increases the risk for both.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy