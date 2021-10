It’s been eight years since the rebirth of Final Fantasy XIV: A Realm Reborn, a now critically acclaimed MMORPG with an unforgettable story that has spanned over three expansions, with another on the horizon. To say it’s been an epic adventure would be an understatement. Following the announcement of Endwalker, the game has sparked so much excitement over the past year and has gained more players than it ever has in its history, the anticipation is plain for the expansion that will conclude the Hydaelyn and Zodiark story arc once and for all.

