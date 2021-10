International beauty packaging manufacturer and provider Quadpack has expanded the 3D modelling capability at its UK-based rapid prototyping center. Following an upgrade to Stratasys’ J850 Prime 3D printer, it is now working with new materials to offer new finishes, textures and Pantone colors. The current setup enables it to produce fully-functional models that look more realistic than ever. Used in the early stages of package design, the 3D models allow better visualization of pack designs, while accelerating development time and boosting creativity.

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO