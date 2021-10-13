CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Women's Health

The Myth of the 1990s 'Crack Baby,' and it's Pandemic-Related Lesson

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLike crack cocaine, COVID can be easily politicized. The deeply troubled lives of "crack babies" thankfully, never came to pass. If you missed that era of hyperventilated pronouncements, here is a synopsis. When crack cocaine first swept through American cities, much concern and social anxiety arose about the long-term impact...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

After 30 years in obstetrics, Covid vaccination has made me reassess my advice to pregnant patients

Pregnant women try to do the best for their baby’s health and development, yet, when something is new – such as Covid-19 vaccinations – it can be hard to make decisions for yourself, let alone for your unborn child. In this time of rapidly changing public health announcements, it’s not surprising that some pregnant women are hesitant when it comes to Covid-19 vaccinations.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Tara Blair Ball

Having a baby during a global pandemic

Told mostly in pictures. All photos that appear in this article are the author's. On February 25th, 2020, my husband and I found out we were pregnant. The first case of COVID-19 was reported in the state we live in, Tennessee, on March 5th.
Telegraph

Is the pandemic ‘wellness’ boom all it’s cracked up to be?

The pandemic’s threat to health has made us more invested in our wellbeing than ever before. Over the past 18 months, amid lockdown restrictions and rising anxiety levels, the wellness industry has thrived. Now even the UK's favourite girl-next-door Holly Willoughby has launched her own wellness brand, Wylde Moon. Willoughby...
FITNESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crack Cocaine#Mental Health#Poverty#Covid#American#I Q#Brown University
nationalgeographic.com

Pandemic myths are all over social media—and they’re dangerous for kids

After Stephanie Africk handed her daughter a mask while leaving their Boston home, she was stunned to hear what her 13-year-old had to say: “Masks don’t work, and kids don’t even get COVID.” The position went against science—and everything her family had discussed. Where’d the teen get this information? Social...
KIDS
KIMT

Diaper and baby item shortage caused by pandemic impacts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Many families are finding it difficult to find diapers and other baby items. The National Diaper Bank Network reported that one in three families is in need of diapers. Many companies are facing a labor shortage and finding it difficult to get imports from countries that have...
ROCHESTER, MN
MedicalXpress

Pandemic-related grief may hamper bond between mothers and babies

The emotional connection between a mother and her newborn baby can lay the foundation for the child's development and the family's outcomes. But poor mental health after giving birth can make it difficult for a mother to form this connection, known as mother-infant bonding. Given the rise of depression and anxiety symptoms due to the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women who have recently given birth, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted a study of mother-infant bonding during the pandemic. Based on results from an online study referred to as the PEACE Study (Perinatal Experiences and COVID-19 Effects), they found that grief due to lost experiences during the pandemic as well as symptoms of depression were associated with lower levels of mother-infant bonding. However, anxiety symptoms were not, and women who reported health worries related to COVID-19 were, in contrast, more likely to report higher levels of infant bonding. Results are published in Pediatric Research.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
beckershospitalreview.com

Another lesson from the pandemic: Crisis standards of care are needed everywhere

As COVID-19 cases fall nationally, a reprieve makes for a good time to revisit the shared need for crisis standards of care. The latest surge of COVID-19, brought on by the delta variant, renewed the need for hospitals in several states to invoke crisis standards of care due to patients overwhelming their facilities and resources.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
pharmacytimes.com

Experts Say HIV Stigma Prevents Learning Lessons for the COVID-19 Pandemic

The authors said stigmatization threatens societal cohesion during times of national upheaval, such as during a pandemic. Although there are many lessons to learn from the HIV pandemic, expert say that ongoing stigma around the disease is preventing the implementation of lessons for the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a letter published in Science.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Anchorage Daily News

Lessons the pandemic is teaching us

In the early stages of the novel coronavirus pandemic, I wrote an essay that suggested the new viral strain beginning to wreak havoc around the world might be viewed as a kind of teacher, instead of simply an “evil enemy,” as so many of our nation’s political leaders described it to be.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Buffalo News

Pandemic Lessons: When do we know it's OK to listen to the science?

An enrapturing first date doesn’t guarantee a happy, lifelong marriage. A single great game doesn’t instantly win a high school athlete a Division I scholarship. One – or even two or three – hard-driving workouts won’t sculpt you into great shape. And a few studies supporting a specific approach to...
SCIENCE
The Independent

COVID-19 and pregnancy: Women regret not getting the vaccine

Sometimes when she’s feeding her infant daughter, Amanda Harrison is overcome with emotion and has to wipe away tears of gratitude. She is lucky to be here, holding her baby. Harrison was 29 weeks pregnant and unvaccinated when she got sick with COVID-19 in August. Her symptoms were mild at first, but she suddenly felt like she couldn’t breathe. Living in Phenix City, Alabama, she was intubated and flown to a hospital in Birmingham where doctors delivered baby Lake two months early and put Harrison on life support. Kyndal Nipper, who hails from outside Columbus Georgia ...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
thedoctorstv.com

How to Get Help for a Pandemic-Related Eating Disorder

In addition to over 700,000 deaths and 44 million Americans infected, the COVID-19 pandemic has led to a massive surge in eating disorders. The Doctors reveal the reason behind the rise in disordered eating and how to get help if you are struggling. People isolating, lacking structure, and experiencing heightened...
FITNESS
ABC7 Chicago

Woman delivers 14-pound baby after suffering 19 miscarriages

PEORIA, Ariz. (WLS) -- An Arizona woman is celebrating a big blessing after she recently gave birth to a healthy, 14-pound baby boy. "Finnley just goes along with everything, he's a very well behaved baby," Cary Patonai told ABC affiliate KNXV. She and her husband Tim said their new baby...
WOMEN'S HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy