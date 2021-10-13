The Myth of the 1990s 'Crack Baby,' and it's Pandemic-Related Lesson

The emotional connection between a mother and her newborn baby can lay the foundation for the child's development and the family's outcomes. But poor mental health after giving birth can make it difficult for a mother to form this connection, known as mother-infant bonding. Given the rise of depression and anxiety symptoms due to the psychological impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on women who have recently given birth, researchers from Brigham and Women's Hospital conducted a study of mother-infant bonding during the pandemic. Based on results from an online study referred to as the PEACE Study (Perinatal Experiences and COVID-19 Effects), they found that grief due to lost experiences during the pandemic as well as symptoms of depression were associated with lower levels of mother-infant bonding. However, anxiety symptoms were not, and women who reported health worries related to COVID-19 were, in contrast, more likely to report higher levels of infant bonding. Results are published in Pediatric Research.

