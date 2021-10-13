Stream new Ember Sun song “My Essence Fades In Time” (exclusive)

Brooklyn punks Pass Away (members of I Am The Avalanche and Crime In Stereo) will release their sophomore album, Thirty Nine, on November 26 via Suburbia Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and produced by Jon Markson of Taking Meds and Such Gold (who's also produced Drug Church and other bands), and he also added additional instrumentation and vocals, and it was mixed and mastered by I Am The Avalanche's Brett Romnes. The first taste is "Halloween," which has a riff that kinda sounds like "Where Is My Mind?" but then turns into a gravelly, Lawrence Arms-y punk song.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO