Stream new Ember Sun song “My Essence Fades In Time” (exclusive)
Share the post "Stream new Ember Sun song “My Essence Fades In Time” (exclusive)" Greek funeral doom metal project Ember Sun, featuring Lorthar (founder/ex-member of black metal act Order of the Ebon Hand), is getting ready to release its first full-length album, ‘On Earth and Heaven,’ on October 22nd, 2021 through the act’s new home at code666, the cult sublabel of Aural Music. Scroll down below for an exclusive stream of new single titled “My Essence Fades In Time,” a bleak and dark yet harmonious 10-minute-plus track serving as the album’s closer.nextmosh.com
Comments / 0