CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Stream new Ember Sun song “My Essence Fades In Time” (exclusive)

By Johnny Perilla
nextmosh.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Stream new Ember Sun song “My Essence Fades In Time” (exclusive)" Greek funeral doom metal project Ember Sun, featuring Lorthar (founder/ex-member of black metal act Order of the Ebon Hand), is getting ready to release its first full-length album, ‘On Earth and Heaven,’ on October 22nd, 2021 through the act’s new home at code666, the cult sublabel of Aural Music. Scroll down below for an exclusive stream of new single titled “My Essence Fades In Time,” a bleak and dark yet harmonious 10-minute-plus track serving as the album’s closer.

nextmosh.com

Comments / 0

Related
undertheradarmag.com

Hannah Jadagu Shares New Song “All My Time Is Wasted”

Hannah Jadagu has shared a new song, “All My Time Is Wasted,” which features co-production from artist Huck and backing vocals from Frankie Cosmos. It is out now via Sub Pop. Listen below. Jadagu speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘All My Time Is Wasted’ is...
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Anitta – ‘Faking Love’ (featuring Saweetie)

After thrilling fans with a live solo performance of her new single ‘Faking Love’ at the 2021 MTV VMAs (click here to watch), Anitta has revamped the tune with a Saweetie feature. Sending fans into a frenzy with the announcement earlier this week, the ‘Faking’ update comes shortly after her...
MUSIC
Pitchfork

Sally Shapiro Announce New Album Sad Cities, Share New Song “Fading Away”: Listen

Sally Shapiro, the project of Shapiro and producer Johan Agebjörn, have announced that their reunion, following their 2016 dissolution, will culminate in a new album. Sad Cities is out February 18 via Italians Do It Better, and, in addition to the recent single “Fading Away,” the album includes the new single “Forget About You.” Watch the new animated music video for that song below.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Stream new Three Fourths Francis album ‘Electric Telegraph’ (exclusive)

Share the post "Stream new Three Fourths Francis album ‘Electric Telegraph’ (exclusive)" Rock act Three Fourths Francis are getting ready to self-release their new full-length offering, ‘Electric Telegraph,’ tomorrow, October 8th, 2021. For a sneak peek at the new effort, scroll down below to listen to the record in full ahead of tomorrow’s official unleashing.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Greek#Aural Music
undertheradarmag.com

Pip Blom Share New Song “Different Tune” (Plus a Live Video for the Song)

Amsterdam four-piece Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Welcome Break, on November 12 (it was recently pushed back from October 8) via Heavenly. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Different Tune.” They have also shared a live video of the band performing the song in a warehouse. Check out both below.
MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Efterklang discuss the inspirations behind new album ‘Windflowers’ (stream it)

Danish group Efterklang have just released their sixth album, Windflowers, which is their first for City Slang. The trio of Mads Brauer, Rasmus Stolberg and Casper Clausen made it with contributions from Indrė Jurgelevičiūtė, Bert Cools, Øyunn and Christian Balvig, and it finds them blending effervescent synthpop with their emotive, expansive, orchestral sound, while exploring themes of hope and change. It's a lovely album and you can stream it below.
ROCK MUSIC
brooklynvegan.com

Stream Vientre and Tolls’ (mem Senza) new songs from upcoming split

Colombian screamo band Vientre put out the very good album Estado de Imago earlier this year, and now they're set to release a split with Tolls (another project of Jamie Giles from Senza) on Zegema Beach Records/Tomb Tree Tapes on November 1 (US and Canada/international pre-orders). Ahead of the release, we're premiering a song from each band.
MUSIC
CentralTrack

[Exclusive Premiere] Song Of The Day: Olive Vox — “Finger (Ty Segall Cover)”

Dallas-Based TikTok Star Parker James’ Grungy New Band With His Younger Brother Caden Shea Boasts A Sound That’s Mature Beyond Its Members’ Ages. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
brooklynvegan.com

Pass Away (I Am The Avalanche, Crime In Stereo) releasing new LP (stream “Halloween”)

Brooklyn punks Pass Away (members of I Am The Avalanche and Crime In Stereo) will release their sophomore album, Thirty Nine, on November 26 via Suburbia Records (pre-order). The album was recorded and produced by Jon Markson of Taking Meds and Such Gold (who's also produced Drug Church and other bands), and he also added additional instrumentation and vocals, and it was mixed and mastered by I Am The Avalanche's Brett Romnes. The first taste is "Halloween," which has a riff that kinda sounds like "Where Is My Mind?" but then turns into a gravelly, Lawrence Arms-y punk song.
BROOKLYN, NY
nextmosh.com

Carnation reveal live album + video for “Reincarnation”

Old school death metal revivalists Carnation have announced the physical release of their ‘Galaxy Studio Sessions’ performance, which was previously aired as a live stream event on April 18, 2021. The live album is slated for release on January 7, 2022 and will be available on all digital platforms and a limited edition vinyl version. Pre-orders are now available HERE.
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Malacoda announce new EP, ‘The Year Walk’

Canadian gothic/power metal act Malacoda have announced their new EP titled ‘The Year Walk,’ which is scheduled for release on December 3rd, 2021. Here’s more info from a presser: “Originally a recording project of multi-instrumentalist and music producer Lucas Di Mascio, Malacoda has persevered and grown throughout the years. Now a trio, the band is ready to unleash the conclusion to their trilogy of EP’s that was written and recorded before the pandemic.”
ROCK MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Dust Prophet share their playlist (Opeth, Ministry, Prong)

Manchester, New Hampshire trio Dust Prophet are planning to release their new full-length offering in spring of 2022. If you haven’t already, make sure to check out powerful new single, “The High Capital.”. Today (and continuing with our new column), Dust Prophet guitarist and vocalist Otto Kinzehave has generously curated...
MANCHESTER, NH
Billboard

Crystal Gayle's Catalog Coming to Streaming for First Time: Exclusive

Though some of the “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue” singer’s bigger hits have been available on streaming services, the deal with Time Life marks the first time Gayle’s albums have been available in their entirety on digital service providers. Gayle says fans had been asking for years when...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Igorrr reveal 2021 European tour + “Camel Dancefloor” live video

Share the post "Igorrr reveal 2021 European tour + “Camel Dancefloor” live video" French act Igorrr (featuring mastermind Gautier Serre) have announced a November and December 2021 European tour with Horskh and Autarkh in tow — check out the dates below. In addition, Igorrr have released a new live video...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

The Agonist unleash new video single, “Feast on the Living”

Share the post "The Agonist unleash new video single, “Feast on the Living”" Canadian extreme melodic death metal juggernaut The Agonist takes another bold step in their musical and lyrical progression with their blazing new EP, ‘Days Before The World Wept,’ out this Friday, October 15, 2021 via Napalm Records! Inspired by real life experiences, ‘Days Before The World’ Wept explores a grim, conceptual tale of greed, gluttony, confusion, pain, redemption and hope enveloped in a new level of aggression and cohesive, technical prowess.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Laetitia Sadier (of Stereolab) Shares Video for New Song “New Moon”

Stereolab vocalist Laetitia Sadier has shared a new song, “New Moon,” via a video for it. It is said to be the first taste of a new solo album due out in 2022 via Drag City and Duophonic Super 45. The album has neither a release date nor title yet. Sadier co-directed the ocean-set video with Tanya Small. Watch it below, followed by some new UK tour dates.
MUSIC
Birmingham Star

New song launch "Till my last day" makes you forget the tough times of pandemic

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Music has the power to bring souls together. No geographical boundaries can limit the spread of love through music. The world suffered immeasurably during this tough time and music has been the soul curator throughout. With the launch of a song titled, Till my last day Bjorn Monnier and Samantha Martin have tried to divert our minds towards something more positive with the release of this song.
MUSIC
undertheradarmag.com

Clinic Share Video for New Song “Refractions (In the Rain)”

Liverpool post-punks Clinic are releasing a new album, Fantasy Island, this Friday via Domino. Now they have shared its fourth and final pre-release single, “Refractions (In the Rain).” Listen below. In a press release describes the song in more detail: “‘Refractions’ nods to The Human League with its strident synthesizer...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Ice Nine Kills drop new video single, “Funeral Derangements”

Share the post "Ice Nine Kills drop new video single, “Funeral Derangements”" Slashercore group Ice Nine Kills have released the fourth and final preview for their upcoming album titled ‘The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood,’ which comes out this Friday, October 15th, 2021 through Fearless Records (pre-order). Scroll down below to stream new video single titled “Funeral Derangements.”
MUSIC
thatgrapejuice.net

New Song: Demi Lovato – ‘Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song)’

Demi Lovato is honoring a friend with their latest song. The acclaimed singer took to social media to share a new song called ‘Unforgettable (Tommy’s Song),’ which is dedicated to Thomas Trussell III after he passed away from a drug addition in 2019. Speaking about the song, Lovato said:. “Two...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy