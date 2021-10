RED BANK, N.J.—The rubber industry lost one of its true originals early this year when Daniel L. Hertz Jr. died at the age of 90. Hertz founded Seals Eastern Inc. in 1959 and was active throughout his more than six-decade career in the rubber industry, serving a term as chair of the ACS Rubber Division, and being chosen as the 2007 Rubber & Plastics News Rubber Industry Executive of the Year.