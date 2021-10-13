CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
“Peter and the Wolves” Is A ‘70s Punk Memoir That Shines New Light on Cleveland Legend Peter Laughner

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWritten by collaborator Adele Bertei and published by Smog Veil, the new book adds depth to one of the great catalysts of Cleveland’s alt-rock scene. Peter Laughner is Cleveland’s great punk rock cautionary tale. A Bay Village native, Laughner was a founding member of legendary punk acts Rocket From The Tomb and Pere Ubu and connected the members of the Dead Boys — all before he drank and drugged himself to death at age 24. Perhaps best remembered by rock critic Lester Bangs’ Creem Magazine obituary “Peter Laughner Is Dead,” Laughner is portrayed as more than just his gunslinging punk rock madman lore in a new memoir by Adele Bertei Peter and the Wolves (Smog Veil, $18.98). Over about 80 pages, the middle installment of Bertei’s three-part memoir paints a portrait of a voracious listener of music of all types, a man struggling with his identity and sexuality, and a balladeer whose artistry and intellectualism weren’t accepted by his peers of the time.

