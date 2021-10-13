CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

These Quirky Words Are Spellbinding

arcamax.com
 6 days ago

Today, I serve up an alphabet soup of lettery lore. Letter rip!. "Strengths" is the longest word in English to have only one vowel, while "rhythms" is the only common word in English without an a, e, i, o or u. The word "latchstring" latches on to a string of...

www.arcamax.com

arcamax.com

Today's Word "Snuggery"

Snuggery \SNEHG-ehr-ee\ (noun) - 1 : A snug place, a friendly nook to which someone might retreat or retire for seclusion and comfort; 2 : a snug job position offering security without risk, a sinecure; 3 : (Britain) a small room adjoining the bar in a pub. "Janie's job has...
ourherald.com

‘Almanac’ Show Celebrates Vt.’s Quirkiness, Character

Celebrating the quirkiness, characters, land, and music of the rural areas of the Green Mountain State, Vermont Almanac—a publication of unique stories from around the state—authors and editors took to the Chandler stage, Saturday evening. A convivial atmosphere filled the music hall as about 140 people came to hear stories about their home state, listen to music by the five-piece […]
Newsbug.info

Journalism and the lost art of the quirky

Other than solid information on which to base viewpoints and life strategies, the thing I miss most in my morning reading is quirkiness. There’s no room for those little stories that remind us how heroic — and how ridiculous — is the human race. Yes, I have examples. There was...
Matt Lillywhite

How To Make Someone Fall In Love With You

Sophie, a friend from high school, called me after going through a terrible breakup with her boyfriend of seven years. “Matt, I loved him so much. But now it’s over, and I don’t know what to do. I’m heartbroken, and I feel like giving up.”
MSNBC

Trump Under Oath

Former President Trump answered questions under oath as part of a deposition. A civil lawsuit was filed by protesters who say they were assaulted by Trump’s security staff outside Trump Tower in 2015. Glenn Kirschner joins to break down the legal implications for Donald Trump.Oct. 18, 2021.
higherperspectives.com

The 6 Rules Of A Happy Marriage, Being Soulmates Isn't One

If only relationships were black and white, life would be a lot easier. Unfortunately being in love is not enough to make it work. It might make for a solid foundation, but it won't necessarily lead to a happy marriage. Fortuntaley, some of us are making it work and they're...
Outsider.com

Gabby Petito Case: Blogger Discovers ‘Weird’ Detail on Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest Account

Internet sleuths have come out of the woodwork in the Gabby Petito case. Blogger Shaynah Dodge is one of them. Minnesota blogger Shaynah Dodge has been closely documenting Gabby Petito’s on her blog page with a little over 77,000 followers. Recently, she dissected Brian Laundrie’s Pinterest page and uncovered a few things that she deems as suspicious. However, there’s an account linked to his mother, Roberta Laundrie, and Gabby Petito linked to his.
Indy100

Eye tricking ‘illusion dress’ goes viral on TikTok

Women are losing their minds over an optical illusion dress that appears to be able to take inches off their waist.Fashion Nova’s dress creation is able to trick the eye due to the flattering black, white and brown vertical-lined pattern.The front tie design, which is sewn into both sides, also brings the illusion together to create the popular hourglass shape.Of course, it was the perfect outfit to go viral and did so after TikToker Jem (@xojemian) shared a video of herself wearing the dress she bought from the fashion brand.In the video, which now has 2.7m views and over...
Connecticut State
Free Lance-Star

Book review: 'The Book of Magic' is a spellbinding finale

“Some stories begin at the beginning and others begin at the end, but all the best stories begin in a library.”. “The Book of Magic” is definitely one of the best books I’ve read in some time. Libraries, books and librarians are vital elements of the spellbinding finale to Alice Hoffman’s “Practical Magic” series. Libraries have always been a special place for me.
HuffingtonPost

The Cozy And Quirky History Of The Onesie

Onesies, bodysuits, snapsuits. Whatever you call them, if you’ve got a baby in the house then you probably have dozens of these. Technically “onesie” is a trademarked term that’s been owned by Gerber Products Company since the early 1980s. As the Gerber Childrenswear website states, “The Onesies® trademark, or any confusingly similar variation thereof (e.g., “Onesie” or “Onezees”), may not be used as a generic descriptor or a noun; it should be used only as an adjective, when referring to the Onesies® brand by Gerber®.”
wcexaminer.com

‘Addams Family 2’ delivers humorous, quirky fun

Over the years, many generations have enjoyed ‘The Addams Family’ in one way or another. From the old cartoons/sitcom to the two theatrical 1990s movies (ones I grew up watching) to now the animated features, every generation has grown up with the weirdest family on the screen.
birminghamtimes.com

Word On The Street

We asked Birmingham-area residents, What’s been a memorable job?. LISA FRANCAVILLA: “I worked at Disney and marketing, including Disney Cruise lines. I got to take a lot of the cruises which was neat, and I got to hire people who wanted to be princesses and Mickey, and that was fun. I also worked at Rare Books in Las Vegas, where I sold pieces of history, and helped collectors build their collections. It was on Las Vegas strip [near] the Venetian hotel so that was a wild experience.”
amherst.edu

First Words

an African American explorer remembered by historians as a member of the first successful expedition to the North Pole, in 1909. In fourth grade, when my teacher assigned a family-history research project, I made it my mission to turn the rumors into reality. The possibility of connecting myself to...
pcinvasion.com

Quirky, arcade-like kissing game Mon Amour now out on Steam

In the 1997 “anti-RPG” Moon: Remix RPG Adventure, players could go to the Technopolis area to play a minigame called “Xingiskan.” In this minigame, players had to guide a rocket toward a sphere by holding a button to go up, and letting it go to go down. A relatively simple concept, it posed quite a serious challenge for those who attempted it, especially since the physics of the rocket would change between rounds. It seems that Onion Games, the indie studio consisting of developers who made Moon, felt that the minigame had room for expansion, so they made Mon Amour, a game that reuses the basic gameplay premise but places it in a different context. Fans of Onion Games’ work, as well as those interested in the concept, can pick up Mon Amour today on Steam.
speckyboy.com

25 Quirky & Highly Creative Free Fonts for Designers

Regardless of the project, fonts will always play a pivotal role in design. A carefully selected typeface has the power to completely change the message and feeling you are to convey, and can elevate your design from the average to the inspiring. However, very few designers are brave enough to...
NBC Los Angeles

Board the Spookomotive for a Quirky Capital Adventure

Central Pacific Passenger Station in Old Sacramento; $19 adults, $9 youths ages 3-17 (general coach) Dress up for one of the Spookomotive's sweet theme weekends. ALL ABOARD: When was the last time you rode a train? Chances are good that you wore some sort of casual ensemble, jeans and a sweater, the sort of relax-along-the-way clothes that make any trip a comfortable one. Or if you were on the way to a business meeting, or work, you might have been rocking a proper necktie, a full suit, or something a bit formal. But did you wear a tri-cornered hat and shoes with big, shiny buckles, like a pirate might? Or a fabulous frock befitting a fabulous witch? What about your shiny superhero cape? Few of us have the opportunity to roll along the rails while wearing a whimsical get-up, the sort of costume that colorfully connects us to our inner villain, wizard, or princess. You can make that connection, though, by riding the...
midpac.edu

A Thousand Words

Take a quick walk with me through these images on a typical day at the preschool and elementary. Just a few images full of a thousand impressions. If Iʻm walking about, the courtyard is all action with students tossing, kicking, aiming balls at targets or running together in small groups or alone in activities that integrate particular skills -- but is really about team work, collaboration, and strategic thinking disguised in games. Except for this morning when a passing Mānoa shower provided an opportunity for students to pause and reflect on their performance. The iPad has been an excellent tool for documenting their learning and thinking about their weekly performance in P.E.
