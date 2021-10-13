UNF’s Florida Small Business Development Center begins after-hours consulting
The Florida Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at UNF has expanded its services to now offer “Beyond Business Hours” at no additional cost to any small business owner located on the First Coast. This includes anyone living in the following counties: Alachua, Baker, Bradford, Clay, Citrus, Columbia, Dixie, Duval, Gilchrist, Hamilton, Lafayette, Levy, Marion, Nassau, Putnam, St. Johns, Suwannee, and Union.unfspinnaker.com
