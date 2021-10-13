The Bouncing Souls announce U.S. shows with Face to Face

NJ punk vets The Bouncing Souls have announced a string of 2021 U.S. shows alongside Face to Face — check out the list below. The Bouncing Souls comment, “We’ll be wrapping up 2021 with a few shows with Face to Face! We’ll be joined for the NY and Denver dates by the amazing, The Suicide Machines. Prints of this bad ass art by Ernie Parada will be available online and at the gigs. Tickets on sale friday at 10am – www.bouncingsouls.com.”