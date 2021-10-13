CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers Suffer Fifth Loss in Preseason to Warriors

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavis played 30 minutes and earned 20 points on 7 of 12 shooting, plus 6 of 9 at the free throw line, to go with six rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals. James finished 7 of 16 for 17 points along with six rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes, but led the team with six turnovers. Westbrook earned a double-double in 28 minutes of play, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds to along with his six assists.

