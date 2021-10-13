CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colts injury updates: A pair of DBs in concussion protocol

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich provided some updates on injuries when meeting with the media Tuesday following the Week 5 loss against the Baltimore Ravens.

The biggest concern entering Week 6 will be the secondary as a pair of defensive backs were placed into the concussion protocol.

Here are the injury updates for the Colts as they kick off preparation for Week 6:

Xavier Rhodes, Andrew Sendejo in concussion protocol

AP Photo/Larry French

The Colts will be monitoring a pair of defensive backs as Rhodes and Sendejo enter the league’s concussion protocol. Rhodes left the game in the fourth quarter after applying a hit on Ravens tight end Mark Andrews and didn’t return. Sendejo left the game in overtime on the Ravens’ game-winning drive.

Indy was already without Rock Ya-Sin, who was inactive due to an ankle injury, while T.J. Carrie remains on the injured reserve list. The secondary is getting thin and may get even more so this week if both Rhodes and Sendejo miss,

Rodrigo Blankenship underwent MRI

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Blankenship popped up with a hip injury during the Monday night game, and it was clearly limiting him. He missed an extra-point attempt and the potential game-winner from 47 yards at the end of regulation. At the time of the presser on Tuesday, Reich hadn’t gotten an update on the MRI results.

“No update yet. Like normal, especially with last night being Monday and only getting back late last night, early this morning, have not been in the medical meeting yet. I know he was getting an MRI,” Reich said.

Still waiting on T.Y. Hilton

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

Reich didn’t have an update on the status of Hilton, who has missed the first five games on the injured reserve list due to a neck injury. It doesn’t appear he’ll be designated to return either.

“Last week he was looking good. I saw him working out. Again, at this medical meeting we’ll start talking about practice status,” Reich said. “I’ll let you guys know on Wednesday as soon as I can. Not sure on T.Y. (Hilton). I don’t think it was this week, but I think we’re getting close.”

The Colts will have to designate Hilton to return from the injured reserve list in order to allow him to practice with the team. Once they do that, they will have 21 days to activate him. If they don’t activate him in that time span, Hilton spends the rest of the season on IR so getting the timing right is vital.

Sam Ehlinger should be activated this week

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Reich didn’t provide an update on Ehlinger’s status, but the Colts have to activate him this week or else they lose him for the rest of the season. Ehlinger was designated to return two weeks ago, which means they have one more week to get him to the active roster.

If and when they do that, it will be interesting to see how the dynamic changes in the quarterback room with Brett Hundley now officially working as the backup quarterback.

Dayo Odeyingbo hopeful to play this year

Justin Casterline/Getty Images

The second-round pick from the 2021 draft remains on the Non-football injury list (NFI) but is eligible to start practicing after the Week 6 game against the Texans. The NFI rules state that Odeyingbo miss the first eight games of the season and once the Colts designate him for return, they will have three weeks to activate him.

“Yeah, I think we do expect him to play,” Reich said. “We want to be smart and we want to understand the situation, but I think we’re hopeful we see him play before the year is over.”

Odeyingbo missed the spring workouts, training camp and the preseason working his way back from a torn Achilles.

No updates on Braden Smith, others

AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Reich didn’t provide any updates on the injuries to right tackle Braden Smith (foot/thumb), defensive end Kwity Paye (hamstring) or cornerback Rock Ya-Sin (ankle). All three players were inactive in Week 5.

Smith hasn’t practiced since suffering a foot injury in Week 1. Though it seems he may be getting closer to a return. Paye re-aggravated a hamstring injury in Week 3 and hasn’t practiced since. Ya-Sin was a limited participant leading up to the prime-time game in Week 5 but was still ruled out.

Hopefully, Reich will have an update when he meets the media on Wednesday.

