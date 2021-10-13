CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adam Schefter Comments On His Bruce Allen E-Mails

Cover picture for the articleYou may have noticed it late Tuesday night, or early Wednesday morning, but ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter was trending on twitter. But unfortunately for Adam, it wasn’t for a story that he broke. Schefter was the latest victim in the Washington Football Team investigation by the NFL. This is the same investigation that found derogatory emails from Jon Gruden when Gruden was an employee at ESPN. The leaked emails cost Gruden his job as he resigned this past week.

