CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

His Kallah Is Wonderful…But Something Is Bothering His Mother…

thelakewoodscoop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article[COMMUNICATED] Yehudis Segal couldn’t help but shriek as she watched Moishy and Mimi walk through the threshold of her apartment, cheeks flushed and eyes twinkling. “Mazel tov!” she cried, giving her son and then his new kallah a tight embrace. Moishy had been dating Mimi for several weeks and tonight,...

www.thelakewoodscoop.com

Comments / 0

Related
Rejoice Denhere

Man Now Sleeps on a Couch Because His Girlfriend Smells

A man has been forced to move from the bedroom he shares with his girlfriend and is now sleeping on a couch in the living room. She refuses to shower. The man, who has been with his girlfriend for three years, said that he loved her but could no longer put up with the strong smell. The living room couch is now his new bedroom.
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Rabbi Yaakov Yosef Reinman on Parshas Lech Lecha

Topics: The Mystery of the Disappearing Patriarchs, Sarah Clashes with Hagar, To the Victor Go the Spoils. This content, and any other content on TLS, may not be republished or reproduced without prior permission from TLS. Copying or reproducing our content is both against the law and against Halacha. To inquire about using our content, including videos or photos, email us at general@thelakewoodscoop.com.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mazel
thelakewoodscoop.com

HORRIFYING: This Is Why You Should Take Your Kids’ Complaints Seriously

[COMMUNICATED] Sometimes, everything changes in a moment. When Gila Eisenbach’s daughter came home from school complaining about stomach pain almost a year ago, Gila could never have guessed in a million years how much their lives would change that day. But after taking her daughter to the hospital, the mother’s worst fears were confirmed: Her eighteen-year-old daughter Chani had cancer.
KIDS
thelakewoodscoop.com

Why is Mama Rochel Crying?

On this auspicious day marking the yahrzeit of Rochel Imeinu, it is an opportune time to understand the reason Mama Rochel cries and reflect on positive change. Please take a moment to read this fascinating and inspiring explanation by HaGaon R’ Shlomo Kluger (1783-1869), author of over 115 sefarim and universally recognized and accepted as one of our greatest gedolim and poskim.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

All Day Long, The Rabbis Hear Crazy Stories Like This

[COMMUNICATED] Shani* used to be one of the most popular girls in her class. When she got sick and started chemotherapy, however, that changed. Losing her hair was devastating. Through her battle with cancer she volunteered, cheering up other patients, and made a chabura with other girls in the neighborhood to learn shmiras haloshon. Her family was elated when they finally got the news that the chemo had eradicated her cancer, and that she was in remission.
RELIGION
thelakewoodscoop.com

Surprise Guests At Vort Made Everyone Cry

[COMMUNICATED] You could have cut the silence in the air with a knife as Asher Rosen & his family sat in the living room of their Bnei Brak apartment awaiting a very special guest. Asher had now been on a few shidduch dates with a young woman named Shani and was ready to introduce her to his parents. When she arrived smiling shyly at the door, however, Asher’s mother was temporarily speechless.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Relationships
Essence

This Week In Black Love: Evander Holyfield Gets Engaged, Bey & Jay Take Venice And More

This week there were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. What a week it was for Black celebrity couples! There were engagement announcements, birthday celebrations (with elaborate gifts given), red carpet date nights and a whole lot more. A lot of the action took place at the Los Angeles premiere of Netflix’s The Harder They Fall. Producer Jay-Z stepped out with Beyoncé (who stayed off the red carpet again but still snapped some effortlessly stunning photos for her Instagram), Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon left their sons at home to show support (and she was greeted in the sweetest way by Jay), and All American star Bre-Z and her partner Chris Amore stepped out in style to get a first look at the film.
RELATIONSHIPS
ETOnline.com

Zonnique Keeps It Real on Motherhood, Marriage and Reality TV (Exclusive)

Zonnique Pullins has a lot on her plate, but she's handling it with grace and a smile. The 25-year-old juggles her work on Fox Soul's The Mix, motherhood and a possible return to reality TV. Sitting down for a virtual chat with ET's Deidre Behar, the singer shares how drastically her life has changed since she welcomed her daughter, Hunter, in December and began co-parenting with her beau, rapper Bandhunta Izzy. The two are happily dating as they navigate this chapter of life together.
RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star and Rockstar Husband Welcome Twins

The Real Housewives family just grew by two! Jackie Gillies, who stars in Real Housewives of Melbourne, and her rockstar husband Ben Gillies are officially parents of two after welcoming twins over the weekend. The couple shared the exciting news on Instagram on Sunday. Announcing the births of her little...
CELEBRITIES
1440 WROK

Belvidere Teacher Turns Tiny Heartbreak Into Something Wonderful

The day your child starts kindergarten is an emotional day. Some kids really struggle with that family separation. This story is funny, joyful and relatable. You're going to adore this story about our NEWEST Teacher Of The Week. Congratulations to Megan Hursh, kindergarten teacher at Perry Elementary School in Belvidere,...
BELVIDERE, IL
okcheartandsoul.com

Lil Fizz apologize to Omarion for dating the mother of his children

After years of bad blood, Lil Fizz apologized to Omarion for dating the mother of his two children, Apryl Jones. The B2K members met on stage Friday during the opening night of the Millennium tour at The Forum in Inglewood, California, as reported by HipHopDX. “I think it wouldn’t be...
INGLEWOOD, CA
utrgvrider.com

Astrology Rider: Week of Oct. 18

Aries-This week you may be tempted to act on impulse. Surprise, surprise. This is your sign to play the long game and learn that your first impulse is not always the best choice. Think about how your decisions will affect you in the long run and, more importantly, how others will perceive you. If you always react on impulse, your enemies will always know how to bring you down.
LIFESTYLE
Lawrence Post

Two sisters open their mother’s casket to find a stranger dressed up in their mother’s clothes

Two sisters were already in a state of grief as they were reeling from the loss of their beloved mother. But they found their heartache compounded when they could not even tell where their mother’s body was for a while because of a horrible mixup. The two sisters arrived at the funeral home for their mother’s viewing on September 7, 2021. However, when they opened their mother’s casket, they could not even recognize the dead body inside.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Madonna praises Billie Eilish for embracing her sexuality: “we still live in a very sexist world”

Madonna, never one to shy away from embracing divine female sensuality, has sung the praises of Billie Eilish and her style evolution. In March, Billie Eilish unveiled her dramatic aesthetic transformation; ditching her signature toxic green and black dye job for bleach blonde bombshell locks; the baggy, androgynous streetwear for form-fitting, old school glamour corsets.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy