Recruiting: UNH lands prep newcomer Sam Court

By Jeff Cox
hockeyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDefenseman Sam Court, a newcomer to Avon Old Farms and the Neponset Valley River Rats, has committed to New Hampshire. The '04 from Winnipeg, Manitoba, announced his intention to play for the Wildcats, via Twitter on Tuesday night. Court came to the region after playing for the Steinbach Pistons in the Manitoba Junior Hockey League during the Covid-shortened season in 2020-21. He had five assists in seven games played in the Canadian junior league.

